Best Warlock Build in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a variety of different Classes and Subclasses to consider when building your character. However, with such an array of different selections to make, finding the best build can often be an intimidating task. Don’t worry though, as we’ve got you covered. If you’re looking to create a strong Warlock character in Baldur’s Gate 3, then follow along below for everything you’ll need to know about the best build for this Class.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Best Warlock Build Guide

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The first and most important thing to consider when building a Warlock character is the primary stats for this Class. This is where you’ll want to prioritize your Ability Points or any additional Ability Increases and buffs, as doing so will enhance your Warlock’s strengths and let them shine throughout your playthrough.

The Warlock’s most important stats are Charisma, followed by Dexterity and then Constitution.

Charisma is the Warlock’s primary stat and is responsible for all damage modifiers and rolls for any Spells that a Warlock casts. Without Charisma, your Warlock will be exceptionally weak in all areas, so you must always make this stat your main priority. Additionally, high Charisma will enable you to have huge success in conversation, influencing others to side with you and avoiding dangerous fights through your Persuasion or Deception skills.

Recommended Warlock beginning stats: STR 8, DEX 15, CON 16, INT 8, WIS 8, CHA 17

Keeping the Warlock’s main features and stat priorities in mind, there are a few Races that can best benefit this Class. It’s not the end of the world if you opt to play a Race outside of the suggestions below, but if you’re looking to build the strongest character possible, then the following options each bring various perks to the Warlock’s playstyle through their Racial Traits, so these can be very handy picks for your build.

Recommended Warlock Races

Githyanki – Githyanki makes an excellent Race choice for a Warlock build, Not only will you gain access to Misty Step and Mage Hand as Racial Traits, but you’ll also be able to triple your jump distance using Githyanki Psionics. This is great for some extra movement, and especially for getting you out of dire situations as a squishier Class. Lastly, you’ll gain access to Medium Armor Proficiency through Martial Proficiency, which can make a significant difference in your AC and therefore improve your survivability.

Recommended Warlock Patron

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Warlock Subclasses are chosen at Level 1 and are known as Patrons. Patrons are otherworldly beings with whom your characters strike a deal and follow corrupt orders, in exchange for the gift of hellish powers.

The best Patron choice for your Warlock in this scenario is The Fiend. This is because this Patron pairs exceptionally well with the Pact Boon choice we’ve mentioned below, really tying this entire build together. The Fiend will grant Dark One’s Blessing, Dark One’s Own Luck, and Fiendish Resistance.

Dark One’s Blessing grants you 4 Temp HP whenever you kill an enemy, which makes quite a difference in the early stages of the game by enabling you to take an extra attack and become slightly sturdier. Dark One’s Own Luck can add a +1d10 to an Ability Check of your choice, and Fiendish Resistance lets you pick one damage type and gain Resistance to it every Short Rest, with the option to switch damage types each time you activate this effect.

Recommended Warlock Pact Boon

The Warlock has three different options to choose from upon hitting Level 3, known as Pact Boons. When it comes to selecting your Pact Boon, one option tends to stand out a little more than the other two, especially if you’re playing a single-player campaign. The best Warlock Boon is Pact of the Blade, a unique option that allows you to summon a Pact Weapon in your hand and deal damage and Attack Rolls using your Charisma Modifier rather than the usual Strength or Dexterity.

The combination of this Pact Boon with your Patron choice enables your Warlock to operate as a strong caster, and also follow up with Melee Attacks when the opportunity arises. Since your Pact Weapon utilizes CHA, you’ll be able to do very steady damage in both your casting and physical attacks, making this a brilliant all-rounder build.

Recommended Warlock Spell & Cantrip Selections

Image Source: Larian Studios

By the time a Warlock reaches the max level of 12, they will have 4 Cantrips and 3 Spell Slots capable of holding up to Level 5 Spells. As you progress through the game, you’ll likely find value in Spells of each level as you work towards the more powerful Level 5 options, so we’ve listed the best Warlock Spells for each level below.

Best Warlock Cantrips

Eldritch Blast – Eldritch Blast is the Warlock’s Bread and Butter, with many further buffs enabling you to increase its power as you level up such as Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast. If you don’t take this Cantrip, you’d essentially be missing out on one of the best key features of the Warlock’s kit.

– Eldritch Blast is the Warlock’s Bread and Butter, with many further buffs enabling you to increase its power as you level up such as Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast. If you don’t take this Cantrip, you’d essentially be missing out on one of the best key features of the Warlock’s kit. Bone Chill – Bone Chill provides some nice utility for the early game by preventing an affected target from regaining HP while also imposing Disadvantage on Attack Rolls by Undead targets.

– Bone Chill provides some nice utility for the early game by preventing an affected target from regaining HP while also imposing Disadvantage on Attack Rolls by Undead targets. True Strike – True Strike can be very effective in enabling you to hit a target that needs to be picked off ASAP. This Cantrip grants you Advantage on your next Attack Roll, which can make all the difference in ensuring you deal damage and eliminate your foes.

– True Strike can be very effective in enabling you to hit a target that needs to be picked off ASAP. This Cantrip grants you Advantage on your next Attack Roll, which can make all the difference in ensuring you deal damage and eliminate your foes. Poison Spray – On a hit, Poison Spray deals 1d12 Poison damage in a puff of gas, enabling you to hit multiple targets if you’re clever. This is one of the higher damage die for a Cantrip, so it’s worth picking up for when you’re out of Spell Slots.

Best Level 1 Warlock Spells

Hex – This will let you pick one target via a Bonus Action and force them to take an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage any time you hit them with an attack. You will also get to choose one ability to give them Disadvantage in.

– This will let you pick one target via a Bonus Action and force them to take an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage any time you hit them with an attack. You will also get to choose one ability to give them Disadvantage in. Arms of Hadar – Arms of Hadar is very useful as far as Level 1 Spells go. It enables you to hit more than one target for 2-12 Necrotic damage and prevents them from taking Reactions. If you find yourself surrounded, you can simply pop this spell and run away without needing to worry about their Opportunity Attacks.

– Arms of Hadar is very useful as far as Level 1 Spells go. It enables you to hit more than one target for 2-12 Necrotic damage and prevents them from taking Reactions. If you find yourself surrounded, you can simply pop this spell and run away without needing to worry about their Opportunity Attacks. Hellish Rebuke – Hellish Rebuke allows you to expend your Reaction when you’re attacked to deal 2d10 Fire damage, which can be huge in certain scenarios and even turn the tide of a fight.

– Hellish Rebuke allows you to expend your Reaction when you’re attacked to deal 2d10 Fire damage, which can be huge in certain scenarios and even turn the tide of a fight. Burning Hands – Burning Hands is a great Spell to keep in your kit, as it enables you to deal 3d6 Fire damage to multiple targets within a cone-shaped radius of 5m. This is great for inflicting a good chunk of damage on multiple foes at once, making the most of your Attack action.

Best Level 2 Warlock Spells:

Scorching Ray – Scorching Ray is another great option for targeting multiple foes off a single attack. This Spell grants you 3x beams that each deal 2d6 Fire damage which works very well both when picking off multiple lower-HP targets or focus-firing on a single target to deal a significant chunk of damage.

– Scorching Ray is another great option for targeting multiple foes off a single attack. This Spell grants you 3x beams that each deal 2d6 Fire damage which works very well both when picking off multiple lower-HP targets or focus-firing on a single target to deal a significant chunk of damage. Hold Person – Hold Person is undoubtedly one of the strongest Spells in BG3. It allows you to select one Humanoid enemy creature and prevent them from moving, acting, or reacting. On top of this, all Attacks on this creature from within 3m are automatic Critical Hits. This is perfect for locking down and focus-firing bosses or tricky enemies.

– Hold Person is undoubtedly one of the strongest Spells in BG3. It allows you to select one Humanoid enemy creature and prevent them from moving, acting, or reacting. On top of this, all Attacks on this creature from within 3m are automatic Critical Hits. This is perfect for locking down and focus-firing bosses or tricky enemies. Mirror Image – This is an Action Spell that enables you to buff your AC by +3, making you harder to hit. Each time an enemy attacks you and misses as a result, you lose -1 AC until all three points have been used up. This is the perfect Spell to pre-cast on yourself before entering combat.

Best Level 3 Warlock Spells

Counterspel l – Counterspell is one of the best Spell choices in the game, essentially working as a huge middle finger to any enemy caster. When an enemy casts a spell, you can use Counterspell as a Reaction to negate all effects of the Spell, absorbing the enemy’s Action and suffering no consequences. This is particularly strong in certain Boss fights, such as the fight against Balthazar in Nightsong’s Prison.

l – Counterspell is one of the best Spell choices in the game, essentially working as a huge middle finger to any enemy caster. When an enemy casts a spell, you can use Counterspell as a Reaction to negate all effects of the Spell, absorbing the enemy’s Action and suffering no consequences. This is particularly strong in certain Boss fights, such as the fight against Balthazar in Nightsong’s Prison. Fireball – Fireball is a heavy-hitting Spell, dealing 8d6 Fire Damage to all targets within the AOE. This can be an absolute powerhouse for breaking through hordes of enemies and taking down several opponents at once.

– Fireball is a heavy-hitting Spell, dealing 8d6 Fire Damage to all targets within the AOE. This can be an absolute powerhouse for breaking through hordes of enemies and taking down several opponents at once. Hunger of Hadar – Hunger of Hadar creates a black sphere that operates as one of the best AOE or terrain Spells in the game. Creatures that start their turn within the AOE receive 2d6 Cold damage, and creatures that end their turn in the AOE will potentially receive 2d6 Acid damage. Furthermore, the AOE is Difficult Terrain and all creatures within it are Blinded, allowing your party to make Attacks on them with Advantage.

Best Level 4 Warlock Spells:

Fire Shield – Fire Shield is a huge second layer of defense for your squishy Warlock. It enables you to wrap your body in flames, gain Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against all Melee Attacks that are made on you, dealing 4-32 damage.

– Fire Shield is a huge second layer of defense for your squishy Warlock. It enables you to wrap your body in flames, gain Resistance to Fire or Cold damage, and retaliate against all Melee Attacks that are made on you, dealing 4-32 damage. Wall of Fire – Wall of Fire is very powerful if you need to create a barrier against the enemy and control the terrain of the battlefield. Or, you can choose to cast it on top of a group of enemies to deal significant damage to them all. Wall of Fire will deal 5d8 Fire damage, affecting anyone who stands too close.

Best Level 5 Warlock Spells

Cone of Cold – Cone of Cold is a powerful AOE Spell, dealing 8d8 Cold damage to all enemies within a cone-shaped area of 9m. Furthermore, if targets succeed the Saving Throw, they still take half-damage, meaning you’re always guaranteed to get something out of the Spell Slot.

– Cone of Cold is a powerful AOE Spell, dealing 8d8 Cold damage to all enemies within a cone-shaped area of 9m. Furthermore, if targets succeed the Saving Throw, they still take half-damage, meaning you’re always guaranteed to get something out of the Spell Slot. Flame Strike – Flame Strike is pretty much the Fire damage equivalent of Cone of Cold, except it deals 5d6 Fire damage plus 5d6 Radiant damage and the attack rains down from above the targets rather than in a cone from melee range. Much like Cone of Cold, Flame Strike targets will still take half damage on a successful Saving Throw.

Recommended Pact of The Blade / Fiend Warlock Level Selections

Image Source: Larian Studios

At Level 1, you will need to choose your Patron, so go ahead and select The Fiend. Upon selecting this option, you’ll immediately gain access to Dark One’s Blessing, which will make a huge difference in the first few Quests you take on.

At Level 2, you’ll be able to select 2 different Eldritch Invocations. Select Agonizing Blast and Repelling Blast. Agonizing Blast adds your CHA modifier to damage from your Eldritch Blast attacks, while Repelling Blast allows you to push a target 4.5m away from you when hit with an Eldritch Blast attack.

At Level 3, it’s time to choose your Pact Boon, so go ahead and select Pact of the Blade. You will now be able to summon a Weapon or Bind one of your choice to become your Pact Weapon, utilizing your CHA Modifier over DEX or STR.

At Level 4, you will be able to select your very first Feat. At this point, select Ability Increase and improve your Charisma by +2. This will bring it up to a total of 19, which will make both your Spells and your Pact Weapon attacks significantly more potent. In addition to this, you can obtain a free +1 to any stat of your choice from Auntie Ethel in Act 1, so you can max out your CHA in the very early stages of the game and set yourself up for success.

At Level 6, you will get to pick another Eldritch Invocation, so you’ll now need to select Beguiling Influence. This will give you Proficiency in Deception and Persuasion checks, which will make your time as a Charismatic conversationalist even more of a standout strength for your character.

At Level 7, you’ll gain an additional Eldritch Invocation. This time, select Sculptor of Flesh. This will give you access to the Polymorph Spell, which can be used to cheese your way through several big fights by turning the opponent into a sheep and then pushing them off a cliff with your Eldritch Blast.

At Level 8, it’s time to select another Feat to add to your build. Take Ability Improvement again, but this time buff your Constitution by +2. This will give your Warlock more HP to work with in battle, granting you more survivability. Paired with Temp HP from various effects, your Warlock should be on par with or even slightly better in HP than the other squishy classes of the same level.

At Level 11, you get to select one Level 6 Spell Slot to add to your build through Mystic Arcanum. Select Circle of Death. This is a brutally powerful AOE Spell that lets you select one target, dealing 8d6 Necrotic damage to this foe and all surrounding creatures.

At Level 12, you’ll be able to select your third and final Feat and one last Eldritch Invocation. For your Feat, select Lucky. This will give you three Luck Points per Long Rest which you can use to re-roll Nat 1’s on any Attack Roll, Saving Throw, or Ability Check. This is a nice little buff that will let you excel in all of your strengths, even when the dice don’t want to act in your favor. For your Eldritch Invocation, select Lifedrinker. This will allow you to add your CHA Modifier to all Melee Attacks, which works extremely well with your Pact Weapon bonus.

Recommended Warlock Equipment

Image Source: Larian Studios

Pact Weapon -The Baneful : This blade’s magical powers only function if it’s Bound to an Eldritch Knight or is a Warlock’s Pact Weapon. This weapon has a +1 bonus to damage and attack rolls. On a hit, possibly Bane your target. You can pick this one up from the Underdark, where it is sold by the Merchant Blurg within the Myconid Colony.

: This blade’s magical powers only function if it’s Bound to an Eldritch Knight or is a Warlock’s Pact Weapon. This weapon has a +1 bonus to damage and attack rolls. On a hit, possibly Bane your target. Armor – Potent Robe : Your cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier. Gain AC +1. You can gain this Armor as a reward from Alfira for rescuing the Tieflings in Act 2.

: Your cantrips deal additional damage equal to your Charisma Modifier. At the beginning of the wearer’s turn, the robe activates, granting them temporary hit points equal to their Charisma Modifier. Gain AC +1. Head – Birthright : Increase your Charisma by +2, to a maximum of 22. You can purchase this hat from Sorcerous Sundries in Baldur’s Gate once you reach Act 3.

: Increase your Charisma by +2, to a maximum of 22. Cloak – Cloak of the Weave : You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls. Absorb elemental damage once per Short Rest. Take half damage from the next elemental attack targeting you, and deal an additional 1d6 of that element type on your next attack. You can nab this Cloak from Helsik in Lower City once you reach Act 3, as long as you convince her to reveal her true identity.

: You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls. Absorb elemental damage once per Short Rest. Take half damage from the next elemental attack targeting you, and deal an additional 1d6 of that element type on your next attack. Gloves – Helldusk Gloves : You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC. Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1d6 Fire damage, and your unarmed attacks deal an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage, and can possibly inflict Bleeding. You gain the Rays of Fire Cantrip, and Strength Saving Throws +1.

: You gain a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC. Your weapon attacks deal an additional 1d6 Fire damage, and your unarmed attacks deal an additional 1d6 Necrotic damage, and can possibly inflict Bleeding. You gain the Rays of Fire Cantrip, and Strength Saving Throws +1. Boots – Disintegrating Night Walkers: You Can’t be Enwebbed, Entangled, or Ensnared and can’t slip on grease or ice. Gain the Misty Step Spell.

That’s it for the best Warlock Build in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you know which direction to go with your Warlock character or comrade, why not check out some of our other BG3 guides, such as our 5 best must-try Multiclass builds? Multiclassing can create some of the best character compositions in the game, achieving a unique set of skills, so this may be worth a look for your next run.