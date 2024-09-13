Having problems trying to get all your outlaws safely back on the ship? Then you might use all the best tips and tricks to complete planets in Wild Bastards. We’ll go through all the finest strategies to quickly get to your objective and then go back to the Drifter.

Recommended Videos

Tips And Tricks To Complete Planets

Let’s go through all the best strategies to go in, complete planets, and get out.

Image Source: Maximum Entertainment via Twinfinite

You Don’t Need To Eliminate All Enemies

While eliminating enemies is good for getting Infamy points, especially at the start, you might not have enough outlaws in good condition to do so. In some maps, it’s better to simply go in, eliminate the roadblocks that stand between you and the item you are interested in, and then get back to the Drifter as soon as you are done.

Only One Outlaw Needs To Escape

This one you might forget about, so it’s good to remember. If you manage to get even one outlaw to safety on the Stairway, then that’s enough to get everyone out.

So, if you are stuck with a group of three and one of your outlaws is low on health or just not doing good, make them stand around the escape route, so you are ready to go back to the Drifter.

Use As Much In-Map Help As Possible

It is okay to waste a few moves to get some help if you can find beats or contract killers near you on the map. They will give you a hand in both eliminating roadblocks and also get rid of moving enemies.

The thief is also great for collecting items without having to explore the entire map. Again, concentrate only on the roadblocks you need to get rid of, since Infamy is not that essential anyway.

Leave Money, Collect Beans And Tonics

While money is useful from time to time, the fact that it resets after the planet is completed (or you are brought back to the start), means it’s not worth wasting too much time collecting cash.

Instead, get beans so you can immediately use them to create friendships between your outlaws, as they will last beyond planets. Tonics are also useful of course, but remember they will be lost after the planet is completed.

Collect As Many Power-Ups During Shootouts

Depending on the outlaws you are playing as, power-ups can make the difference between losing a battle and winning it. Some outlaws have a special power, such as randomly killing an enemy or emitting fire around them, that can make quite the difference if you are losing. Others, such as Spider Rosa’s hologram device, don’t really make much of a difference, so choose carefully before battle.

That’s all the tips and tricks we have for you. Hungry for more information? Check out our articles on all map symbols and best outlaws to send together.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy