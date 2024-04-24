Best Players to Use in TopSpin 2K25

Looking to choose the best players in TopSpin 2K25? As with any other sports game, the best way to guarantee victory is by picking the players with the highest stats. The tennis world is known for having some superstars; legends of the game who are still playing even now. Let’s see whether or not they are worth your time!

Who Are the Best TopSpin 2K25 Players?

If we could only choose two, the best players in TopSpin 2K25 are Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams. Both are fantastic all-rounders, and outmatch all other players no matter your style.

For newcomers to tennis games or those who simply want the best chance of winning, these are the two players to go for. Neither have the highest backhand stat in the game, or the best serves, but they’re balanced enough across all key metrics to outperform all others. Alcaraz is probably slightly better than Williams, too, with 91 Speed ensuring he can reach any shot, regardless of his position on the court.

If you’ve played tennis games before and want a player that’s more attuned to your style, or want to learn specializations with specific stats, you’ve got plenty of other options among the 26 players in TopSpin 2K25’s roster.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Best Server in TopSpin 2K25

The best server in the game is Pete Sampras, with 97 Serve and 100 Volley. If you want to practice aces off the serve, the American legend is your best choice. That said, he’s let down by 51 Speed and 69 Power. This makes Sampras quite an unfeasible choice for returning high-speed shots.

Best Forehand Player in TopSpin 2K25

For sheer forehand power, which is really handy for returning shots when they fall favorably to you, we recommend choosing Maria Sharapova or Roger Federer. Both have incredible forehand stats. As long as you retain control of a rally and push your opponent around the court to return shots, you’ll always find it easy to win.

Best Backhand Player in TopSpin 2K25

Lastly, the best backhander in TopSpin 2K25 is Andre Agassi. He has 96 Backhand and 92 Reflexes, making him a great choice for popping the ball just over the net with a backhand shot and forcing your opponent to come short. His drawbacks come in other stats like his forehand.

Those are our picks of the best players in TopSpin 2K25!

