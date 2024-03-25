Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a game of teamwork, an open-world RPG where you and your selected pawns of varying class identities matter. So today, we’re diving into the best party compositions for you and your pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Recommended Videos

What are the Best Party Comps in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

The Holy Trinity

Arisen: Any Melee Vocation

Pawn 1: Fighter/Warrior

Pawn 2: Archer

Pawn 3: Mage

This is probably the first pawn team composition you will try out during your many sessions in Dragon’s Dogma 2. What I like about this tried-and-true setup is its balance of tanky fighters, supportive damage from the archer, and heals, buffs, and spells from the mage. This setup should allow you to easily tackle most monster situations while exploring Dragon’s Dogma 2’s huge map.

Dual Casters

Arisen: Mage/Sorcerer

Pawn 1: Sorcerer/Mage

Pawn 2: Fighter/Warrior

Pawn 3: Rogue

What’s neat about this combination is that you not only get the heals from you or the pawn being a mage, but you get faster casting too. The way it works is if you and your pawn have the same spell to cast, you can wait for your pawn to start casting it. Then, when you cast that same spell, your charge starts where your pawn’s charge currently is AND they both charge faster.

Meanwhile, the other melee pawns can keep your enemies busy long enough for you both to cast said spells.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Mostly Melee

Arisen: Any Melee Vocation

Pawn 1: Fighter/Warrior

Pawn 2: Rogue

Pawn 3: Mage

The idea behind this team comp is that three of your team will be up in the enemy’s face, while your mage keeps all of you healed and buffed. The three of you should then be able to easily start crowd-controlling smaller enemies or climbing on bigger ones. That’ll be made even easier if one of your pawns can launch you in the air.

You and/or your pawns can also take turns taking enemy aggro, while the rest of your team brings the hurt.

Mostly Ranged

Arisen: Any Ranged Vocation

Pawn 1: Fighter/Warrior

Pawn 2: Mage/Sorcerer

Pawn 3: Archer

This team composition revolves around you and two of your pawns sitting back and providing damage and support for a single melee pawn. Whether or not you’re an archer, you will want to have a surplus of crafted arrows for you and your archer pawn to cycle through. You can set up some devastating combos between the arrows’ effects and your mage/sorcerer pawn’s spells.

Even both of you using explosive arrows would help your melee fighter knock down monsters much easier. There isn’t really a wrong kind of pawn team composition you can have in a game like Dragon’s Dogma 2, but it’s amazingly fun when you find one that works for you.

For more like this, check out our guide on Dragon’s Dogma 2’s crafting combinations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more