Best Mage Skills in Last Epoch

In Last Epoch, Mages are the most significant magic-wielding Base Class available. As the Mage progresses, they will be able to develop a Mastery Class — Sorcerer, Spellblade, or Runemaster.

These Mastery Classes are customizable through selection of Skills and Tree Nodes, so if you’re looking for the best Mage Skills to consider in your build, follow along below.

Last Epoch – Best Mage Skills, Explained

In Last Epoch, the Mage is the Class that most utilizes elemental power through spellcasting, dishing out damage types of Fire, Cold, Lightning, and more. Each Mastery Class offers the Mage a chance to further improve their magical power through various techniques and mechanics. The Sorcerer is a casting powerhouse operating with improved damage and Mana, the Spellblade combines melee combat with spell use, and the Runemaster utilizes the unique Rune mechanic to craft spells, in an almost magical alchemist style.

Static Orb

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Sorcerer Spell Sorcerer Level 5 Skill Lightning 38 Casts an orb in a target direction that deals lightning damage and pulls enemies that it hits towards it as it travels. At the target location it explodes, dealing lightning damage to enemies surrounding it and also striking up to 5 enemies further out. The further it travels the higher the damage and area of effect of the explosion, up to 100%.

Static Orb operates as the bread and butter for a variety of different Mage builds, due to being able to provide many hits to multiple enemies, proc critical hits — especially when tweaked to favor an improved crit rate, and synergize extremely well with other abilities, such as Lightning Blast — which has resulted in the Static Orb + Lightning Blast combo becoming a popular foundation for powerful Mage builds.

Through the Static Armor Node, Static Orb will also provide Lightning Aegis, which further improves its utility. Lightning Aegis applies 50% increased Lightning damage and 25% less damage taken, as well as triggering an explosion of Lightning damage when you lose 25% of your health or after 10 seconds.

Lightning Blast

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Mage Spell Mage Level 1 Skill Lightning 3 Hurl a bolt of lightning at the target

As mentioned above, Lightning Blast has become a popular addition to many Mage builds, due to pairing very nicely with Static Orb. Lightning Blast provides great spammable DPS that enables you to wipe out enemies, especially powerful bosses. This is best utilized through the Convergence Node, which removes the ability to target additional enemies, and instead redirects these chains to a single target, creating huge bursts of damage for focus-firing specific targets.

This is further amplified, and comes alive, with the addition of the Relic known as the Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros. This is because this Relic will convert HP into Ward when casting elemental attacks. Ward is a shield above your HP that decays over time — so with the ability to rapidly cast Lightning Blast, you should maintain pretty decent uptime with Ward.

Meteor

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Sorcerer Spell Sorcerer Mastery Skill Fire 56 Call a meteor from the sky that deals a large amount of damage upon landing. Added damage is applied at 900% effectiveness.

Meteor provides huge burst damage with added damage applied at 900% effectiveness, which makes it very capable of just deleting bosses before they can get too much damage in. The Twin Meteors Node enables a second Meteor to fall, providing even more damage — yet at a hindrance to Mana. However, the Man Fall Node can be taken to somewhat even this out, this will reduce Mana cost for Meteor overall.

There’s much possibility when it comes to pairing other Skills with Meteor to establish and build synergy, such as Black Hole. This is a Skill that pulls enemies in, so if you’re able to cast this, you can then use Meteor to nuke enemies within this AOE, providing an efficient way to deal with mobs or powerful encounters.

Mana Strike

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Mage Melee Attack Mage Level 5 Skilll Lightning 0 A melee attack that hits all enemies in an area in front of you, returning 15 mana if it hits an enemy. Deals 15 base Lightning damage.

Mana Strike provides some handy utility to various Mage builds, as this will enable you to deal with an AOE attack as well as restore Mana when it hits an enemy, therefore providing some self-sustain. As Mana Regen is key to a lot of Mage builds, Mana Strike has the potential to work alongside some of the more Mana-heavy Skills.

Again, the Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros is a notable Relic here, as it will enable you to create Ward when dealing damage with Mana Strike. This can be further amplified with Nodes to create more utility around both Ward and Mana regen with Mind Warden, which will provide +15% more Ward per point, or Mana Cleave, which grants twice as much mana on hit and hits in a much larger area.

Enchant Weapon

Class Skill Type Unlocked Damage Type Mana Cost Description Spellblade Buff Spellblade Level 15 Skill – 20 Active: Enchant your weapon with elemental power. Your melee attacks deal 50% more elemental damage for 5 seconds. Passive: Your melee attacks deal 15% more elemental damage.

Enchant Weapon is a must-take for any Spellblade build, providing 50% more elemental damage through melee combat over 5 seconds, as well as a passive +15% elemental damage with melee attacks. Enchant Weapon can be amplified through Nodes to deal extra damage or provide handy perks such as elemental bonuses, status effects, damage and melee buffs, or enemy debuffs.

Conduit enables you to Zap a nearby enemy every 2 seconds, applying Lightning damage. Immolating Strike enables you a chance to Ignite enemies with melee attacks, which is doubled while active. Thundering causes you to deal additional Lightning damage with melee attacks, and deal increased Lightning damage with melee attacks. Lastly, Draw Power can be used to leech a portion of the elemental damage you deal and regain it as health, which improves survivability and works nicely alongside Ward passives that can be provided from the Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros.

That's it for the best Mage Skills in Last Epoch.