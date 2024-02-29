Best Junon Parade Units in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is chock-full of gloriously remade sequences from the original game, and one of our favorites might just be the Junon Parade. Remember the infamous parade minigame from 1997? Well, it’s back and better than ever, with recruitable units, flashy cinematics, and button prompts galore. Join us as we explain what the best parade units are for the Junon Parade in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Recruiting Units For the Junon Parade

You first need to locate at least five Midgar 7th Infantry units in Junon to participate in the parade. Our guide here will help you locate all 10 of the unit’s locations so that you have the best possible formation. Once you’ve acquired all 10 units, it’s time to select the unit formation for the performance.

It’s worth pointing out that if you don’t care about getting a high-scoring performance and just want the formation that provides the easiest button prompts, go for a formation with the least unit variety. For example, using five Security Officer units in the performance provides the easiest button prompts and a good formation bonus.

What Are the Best Parade Units?

As it happens, the units that require the most difficult button prompts happen to give out the best performance bonuses. Here is the best parade unit combination that gives the highest possible score in the Junon Parade:

Two Riot Troopers

Two Grenadiers

One Flametrooper

This winning combination grants the Ramah Formation, Shiva Formation, and the Bahamut Formation. These are all three-star formations, which is the highest possible scoring tier and the most difficult to execute.

But we’re not finished just yet, now we have to situate the units. Place the Flametrooper in the middle of the Riot Troopers and Grenadiers. Group up the Grenadiers together on one side, and the two Riot Troopers together on the other end. This formation will dominate all three rounds, provided you execute the commands correctly.

This combo of two Riot Troopers, two Grenadiers, and one Flametrooper is the best possible formation because it consists of some repeated unit types, which grants a formation bonus, yet also has enough variety to boost the difficulty bonus.

Now that you know what the best Junon parade units are in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, check out our complete piano sheet music collectible guide and more here on Twinfinite.