All Piano Music Sheet Locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

For both new and returning players, the new sequel is an even sweeter trip down memory lane, albeit in lush, new surroundings. But among the iconic moments, the ability to play on Tifa’s piano is going to be high on many fans’ lists. For those who are seeking to immerse themselves further in the melodies in a new minigame, here’s where to find all the piano music sheet locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Every Piano Music Sheet Location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Image Credit: Square Enix

While the demo of the game gave players a taste of what the piano is capable of in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the full experience promises even more. This is because there are music sheets to be found that allow you to play the game’s most iconic songs via a rhythm game.

To help Cloud grow his collection, be sure to visit the following locations and interact with the pianos there to add a new piano music sheet to your inventory.

Piano Music Sheet 1 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The first sheet, which allows you to play On Our Way, is found in Crow’s Nest and is fairly easy to spot via its map marker as you enter the village. This serves as an introduction to both the collectible and the minigame, so it’s hard to miss unless you skip over the village entirely.

Piano Music Sheet 2 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

For the second music sheet, which teaches you Tifa’s Theme, head to the Costa Del Sol music hall during Tifa and Aerith’s segment to find the second sheet. This one is hard to miss as well, as it becomes accessible and marked on your map while they try to earn points for their Beach Outfits.

Piano Music Sheet 3 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The third piano music sheet, which teaches you Barret’s Theme, is in the Corel Tavern. Look to the right of the bar and Biff and you’ll spot it no problem.

Piano Music Sheet 4 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The fourth sheet is in a Gongaga house just below the memorial hill. Seek out the piano instructor, and to the right of him is another piano music sheet that teaches you Cinco de Chocobo.

Piano Music Sheet 5 Location

The fifth sheet is in Cosmo Canyon and allows you to perform Two Legs/ Nothing To It. Head to the rear exit of the inn there to find the piano instructor and a piano with the sheet ready to collect.

Piano Music Sheet 6 Location

Image Credit: Square Enix

The sixth sheet is at Tifa’s house in Nibelheim on the second floor, but only after you progress the Quest far enough to trigger it. If you haven’t yet unlocked it, you can use our guide on how to find and complete every Quest in the game.

The seventh and final sheet of Piano music is a reward for players who can get rank A on every other song. Speak to the musician standing next to a piano to report that you earned an A rank on all six initial songs, and he will give the seventh song’s music sheet to you as a reward.

How to Get Piano Virtuoso Trophy in FF7 Rebirth

Collecting all of the piano music sheets is only the first step though. Once you have them all, you need to play the first six songs and get an A Rank will net the Piano Virtuoso Trophy.

Bear in mind that this only applies to the first six songs. Once you are able to get the seventh music sheet, it’s A rank completion is solely for your own amusement.

And there you have it. That's how to find all the piano music sheet locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.