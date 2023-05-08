10 Best Games to Play on Chromebook (2023)

Image Source: Google

Want to play games but don’t have the cash to dish out for a console or custom high-end PC or gaming machine? And maybe you want to have some added portability? Then a Chromebook might be what you’re looking for. Having a Chromebook means you have access to plenty of games without having to worry about the need for too much GPU and CPU power. Another nice aspect to look out for is that although most games require online access, some games can be played without an internet connection. With that being said, let’s look at the 10 best games to play on Chromebook.

Among Us

Image Source: Innersloth

You can’t highlight free-to-play games without mentioning Among Us. A sensation upon its release, the hype has since faded, but it’s still a fun take on a classic concept made popular by a game played in real-life, commonly known as Werewolf. In this space-escapade version, try to figure out who the randomly assigned imposter is each game session while working together with your crew, and hopefully not being killed in the process. Play this too much with a group of close friends and you might just find yourselves wearing colored suits and space masks watching each other’s every move.

Terraria

Image Source: Terraria

Terraria is another game that has been a cult classic for any platform thanks to its simple graphics and mesh of gameplay elements. Add one part custom building like Minecraft with some good old platforming Mario Brothers style, and you have a game that plays like a constantly evolving side-scrolling puzzle game. You can destroy nearly anything and collect materials to build weapons and more. It’s addicting and will have you jamming to electronic music and feeling like you’re in a new land.

Roblox

Image Source: Roblox

Roblox is another obvious choice for being the number one game for kids and the endless user-generated games available. It can be a good choice for parents who want to help their kids experience the benefits of gaming, but as with all things, their gaming should be monitored. The only issue is whether or not your Chromebook has a touch screen. You can still play Roblox without a touchscreen, but it might be a little more challenging. And for older players, this might be a pass in favor of more advanced games.

Stardew Valley

Image Source: Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a light-hearted and easy-going game that focuses on farm simulation and relationships with NPCs. It can feel nearly endless at times, but there’s plenty of nice progression to your farm, crops, and the other residents that will make you feel like you’re actually part of a small thriving town. This is a game you can definitely sink into for hours, days, and months on end, and if you want a little action every now and there, there is a mining location that plays like a retro top-down action RPG. If you have Chromebook, count your lucky stars and pick this gem up.

Hearthstone

Image Source: Blizzard

Blizzard’s Hearthstone bridges the gap between physical trading card games and video game graphics and effects. If you’re a fan of playing TCGs, this is a nice supplemental game that’s gained a large enough following to have high-level competitive Esports play. Better yet, if you’re a fan of Warcraft or fantasy in general, this game’s world and lively graphics are sure to keep you by the fire.

Fallout Shelter

Image Source: Bethesda

Fallout Shelter is another game to make the jump from mobile smart devices onto the Chromebook platform without required touch controls. Fallout as a whole is a series that’s enjoyed games in many different forms, and this free-to-play version highlights the bunker management simulation of keeping your post-apocalyptic shelter running complete with dwellers trying to survive. Featuring attractive cartoony graphics and involved gameplay, make sure you get this game and give it a try so you don’t miss out… or fallout.

Asphalt Legends

Image Source: Ashalt

Asphalt is a well-known racing game brand, and for good reason. There’s a great mix of arcade and simulation elements to satisfy car enthusiasts and gamers alike. Asphalt Legends seems more of an upgrade rather than a straight port from mobile devices to Chromebook. The controls feel better overall and the graphics look cleaner. However, you need to make sure you can handle this game’s large 2+ GB download and graphic requirements. As long as you can pass that tech, and you’re a racing or car fan, then give this game a go, you’ll be treading asphalt in no time.

Doom

Image Source: Bethesda

Doom is now a retro-classic game that came out firing shots with its scary sci-fi horror first-person shooting mashup of gameplay elements. It’s really a timeless game and this version features an expansion known as Thy Flesh Consumed along with popular community-generated levels. You can also opt for a controller if you’re not a keyboard and mouse player. The best part about this game is how easily it runs on pretty much any type of Chromebook out there. The only thing to watch out for is the game’s graphic and mature nature, otherwise, you’ll enjoy taking on hordes of evil monsters and escaping certain doom.

Injustice 2

Image Source: Injustice

If you’re in the mood for another violently mature game, then Injustice 2 is for you. This is also a fighting game similar to Mortal Kombat and features a cast of iconic characters from the DC universe of comic books. This is a great accomplishment since Injustice 2 normally runs on higher-end PCs and video game consoles. Having it on your Chromebook is a huge success. The only downside is you need either a touchscreen or separate controller. With that in mind, pick this game up for some head-to-head fighting action and do yourself some justice.

Genshin Impact

Image Source: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the newer free-to-play games making waves, and it’s definitely worth every minute invested. An anime-themed action RPG with open-world features, this gacha game will have you wanting to collect as many characters as you can while engaging in all kinds of physical and elemental battles. You’ll be taking the role of an inter-world Traveler looking for their lost sibling while getting involved in the politics of various nations in the world of Teyvat. The immersive open world and flashy graphics will definitely make an impact on you when you decide to play it, just make sure Chromebook can run this demanding game.

These are easily the 10 best games to play on Chromebook for starters. You can also take advantage of Nvidia’s Geforce Now service to purchase games from Epic Games, Ubisoft, and Steam made for ChromeOS. Just make sure your Chromebook is optimized to run any of these games while meeting or exceeding its requirements. Now that you know what to play, all that’s left is for you to get them for yourselves and have fun!

