Best Fortnite Tycoon Codes List (December 2023)

On the lookout for the best Fortnite Tycoon codes?

In Fortnite, Tycoon maps are one of the most popular creative islands developed by the community players. It’s no secret that Fortnite has a massive collection of custom maps. Therefore, finding the best creative maps is a daunting task, which is why we’ve got you covered with the list of best Fortnite Tycoon codes to save you from this time-consuming process.

Best Fortnite Tycoon Codes List

Here’s is a code list for some of the best Fortnite Tycoon maps ever made:

Secret Fort Island Tycoon Wars

The Secret Fort Island Tycoon Wars map features a unique, cool summer vibe design. Each game supports up to four to eight players and is divided into two equal teams. Each team gets their island which they can use to get the money. Players can spend those bucks to purchase better gears and fill their loadout with top-tier weapons to conquer the battle.

Spy Tycoon

This Fortnite Tycoon map is inspired by the Spywichen minigame. As usual, your primary objective in this mode is to destroy the opponent’s bases and upgrade yours. You’ll also have to defend your base from the opponents as they can destroy your camp for their advantage.

Social Media Tycoon

As the name suggests, this Tycoon map features the elements from Social Media applications. The map supports up to 4 to 16 players, and your primary task is to compete against other players to achieve the 10,000 views milestone. If you manage to do that, you can spend money on upgrades to eventually get more ad revenue.

Mars Tycoon

In this map, you can bring 4 to 16 players, and each individual can choose their own base. Like many other Tycoon maps in this list, players will get money, and they can spend it on upgrading their base defenses. The wealthiest player on the land of the mars will be the winner of the server.

Roleplay Tycoon

Our final pick of this Fortnite list is the Roleplay Tycoon map. As with most Roleplay games, you need to work in different shops and buy weapons to make money. Apart from this, the map features a bunch of minigames through which you can gamble your in-game cash. As always, be the richest player to dominate the server.

Plenty of talented creators have worked so hard to prepare the above-mentioned creative maps. So make sure to visit their respective developer’s social media handles when you hop into the islands. Also, bookmark this page as we’ll update this guide with new Fortnite Tycoon codes.

How to Use a Fortnite Creative Code

Now you have access to the best Fortnite Tycoon codes list. In case you don’t know how to use the aforementioned codes in the game, simply follow these steps: Launch Fortnite and click on the mode selection menu right above the yellow Play button. On the next page, select the Creative game mode. Navigate to the Island code tab. Enter a code from the above list and hit the Play button.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about the best Fortnite Tycoon codes.