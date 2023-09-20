Top 10 Best Exclusive Limited Edition Gaming Controllers

20th Anniversary DualShock 4 Controller

Releasing last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original PlayStation, the 20th anniversary limited edition DualShock 4 took that iconic gray and the classic PlayStation colored logo and created one of the best DualShock 4 controllers out on the market. While there was a very limited PS4 system that sported the same colors, the DualShock 4 20th anniversary controller was a little easier to get a hold of.

Star Wars C3P0 Xbox 360 Controller

Any Star Wars fan who had an Xbox 360 will remember drooling over this controller when it released as part of a 360 Kinect console bundle back in 2012. While the console and Kinect sported an R2D2 skin, the controller was left with that golden sheen of C3P0. Not to mention it also had bare wires on the bottom of the controller by the headset jack, just as the overly polite robot did in the movies.

Fallout 4 Xbox One Controller

What better way to rid yourself of a fit of frustration than to look down at your controller and see Vault Boy smiling back at you? Sporting the colors of the wasteland mascot, the Fallout 4 Xbox One limited edition controller was part of a limited run that came to Bethesda’s online store. Alongside the gorgeous colors, there were also a couple of unique markings on each end of the D-pad.

Gears of War 4 Xbox One Elite Controller

Microsoft seems to have limited edition controllers for its biggest franchises down to a tee, and the Gears of War 4 Elite controller is its latest. With the functionality of the Elite controller, the crimson red of Gears of War 4, harsh scratches and scrapes from the battlefield, and each end of the D-pad marking weapon allocations, this is the must-have controller for any Gears of War fan. It’s not out just yet, but you can still preorder one if you are interested. Be warned, though, this costs even more than the standard Elite controller.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Wii U Gamepad

Celebrating the release of the HD remake of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Nintendo made a limited run of this limited edition gamepad. Only available by buying the Wind Waker HD console, its elegant gold pattern was the perfect contrast to the black of the gamepad and the best way to show off your love for the series.

Halo 5 Locke Xbox One Controller

Released alongside a Master Chief-themed controller, the Locke pad showed off the badass color scheme of the series’ newest protagonist. The blue accents and textured ‘armor’ areas of the controller made for a visually impressive piece, and one that any Halo fan would be happy to own.

Star Wars Battlefront Darth Vader DualShock 4

A tribute to the powerful Darth Vader, the PS4 limited edition controller that released alongside last year’s Star Wars Battlefront is a must-have for any Star Wars fan. With ‘Star Wars’ repeated across the touch pad, and a color scheme inspired by Vader’s suit, this controller certainly stands out in a crowd.

Titanfall Xbox One Controller

Titanfall was one of the first big titles to release on Xbox One, and so was celebrated in style. The Titanfall limited edition controller dons a design inspired by the C-101 Carbine, a weapon used by the elite IMC Titan Pilots of the Frontier. Its striking color scheme and tiny details, such as the serial number printed on the left handle, make this a standout choice in the range of Xbox One controllers.

Lunar White Xbox One Controller

Sometimes controllers don’t have to be inspired by a video game to look great. The Xbox One Lunar controller simply adopted a white, black, and gold color scheme that was bold and effective.

Tomb Raider Xbox 360 Controller

When Tomb Raider was re-imagined back in 2013, it told the gritty origin story of Lara Croft. On the adventure, she got battered and bruised, as did her equipment. Therefore, it only makes sense that the controller to release alongside the game resembled that tough expedition. With a bandage design on the left handle, and laser-etched scratch marks to resemble the worn climbing axe from the game, this controller adopted an intentionally damaged look.