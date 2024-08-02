Looking for the best Col build in Sword of Convallaria? This Seeker-role character ranks as one of the game’s very best on our Sword of Convallaria tier list, so if you’ve managed to get her through the gacha, count yourself lucky. In this guide, we’ll tell you which skills and gear to equip to maximize her damage output!

Sword of Convallaria Best Col Build

As an attacking-minded character, you’ll want to set up Col with damage-dealing in mind. As you level her up by playing through the game, you’ll get the chance to alter her equipped skills and pieces of gear. Use our recommendations below to get yourself the best version of Col:

Best Skills

There are loads of skills Col can have in Sword of Convallaria, gradually leveling up via the skill tree as you unlock more of her abilities. Here are some that we recommend:

First up, Mask is a skill finely attuned to Col. It restores HP after a turn and replenishes any Crit boosts you may have lost so far, but only for Col and not allies.

For sheer damage-dealing, be sure to use the Obliterate skill. This is a multi-layered attack skill that lands several hits in succession, and then allows you to move after these attacks to avoid incoming enemy damage.

Best Gear

First off, you’ll want to give Col the Cornucopia Dagger. This has a whopping 279 P. Atk stat, and boosts your HP to 528 when you reach max level with it. It also provides the randomized chance of regaining some HP or NRG each turn.

Next, opt for the Maverick’s Cloak. This clearly isn’t an attacking item, but instead it boosts Col’s attack and defense when there are no allies nearby, as well as a base Crit buff of 10%.

For the final gear slot, be sure to equip the Void Stab. These come alongside Col’s banner, increasing HP and P. Atk slightly. However, their best feature is a base 3% increase on Crit attacks, further increasing by 5% up to six times.

That’s all for our Col build! For more Sword of Convallaria, be sure to check out the latest codes, get character tips from our tier list, and use our reroll guide to restart the gacha.

