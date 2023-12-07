Although players may begin life in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora more used to the ways of the humans, it doesn’t take long for their Na’vi side to dominate. Connecting with your people is more than adopting their ways of living; understanding the ancestors who came before is also an essential part of the journey. This guide to all the best Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will set you on the right path.

What are Ancestor Skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Ancestor Skills awaken something innate in the Na’vi, granting a variety of useful active and passive abilities that can help you get through the world much more easily. This could be a movement skill, an attack, or a survival skill.

Image Source: Ubisoft

In total, there are 12 different Ancestor Skills that can be obtained on this adventure, the only requirement being that you reach the flower that houses the particular skill. As such, only by reaching all the regions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora can you hope to obtain them all. The following is a list of all the Ancestor Skills ranked in terms of their usefulness.

#12 Free Fast Travel (Third Region)

Coming so late in the game makes this Ancestor Skill less useful than it should be. What it does is remove the energy requirement when players fast travel, something which can be remedied with any of the meals that can be cooked at outposts and bases. It is nice to have, but not very vital.

#11 Reconnaissance (Second Region)

Having Reconnaissance activated allows players to spot the patrol path of enemies when using Na’vi Senses. This theoretically makes it easier for you to plan your approach to a defended location, picking off the stragglers and not having to worry about any witnesses.

However, with enough practise, it should be easy enough to do laps around a compound to eliminate all resistance and complete your objectives even without this skill.

#10 Tarsyu Network (Third Region)

By the time you reach the plains, you should be more than familiar with the useful Tarsyu Saplings, which grant a skill point to everyone you touch. This Ancestor Skill makes it so that when interacting with a sapling, another Tarsyu Sapling location is revealed on the map, making it easy to hunt down.

On the other hand, exploration is a key part of the adventure, so it is likely you will find all of these on your own anyway, but it is a nice skill to have as a backup.

#9 Way of the Diplomat (Second Region)

The need to curry favor with the many clans that call the frontiers home will enable players to gain access to some powerful gear items, and this Ancestor Skill makes it so that completing quests and contributing to the clans will award more clan favor.

Of course, the story will already be pushing you along that path, so clan favour is not exactly hard to gain.

#8 Deeper Connection (First Region)

Image Source: Ubisoft

The Ikran is undoubtedly an important companion in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, making it easier to cross large distances and reach hard-to-reach heights. Therefore, having an Ancestor Skill like Deeper Connection so that it has more stamina to fly swiftly is a good bonus. Otherwise, you will find yourself having to feed the Ikran constantly to keep its energy levels up.

#7 Screech (Second Region)

If you ever wanted your Ikran to be more of a force to be reckoned with, getting the Screech Ancestor Ability is a great way to go about doing that. With this skill, players can activate a sonic attack that can take out smaller enemies, even those on the ground, without you needing to draw an arrow or fire a gun.

#6 Wing Gust (Second Region)

Another Ikran skill that makes the flying creature even more of a gem, Wing Gust makes use of its wings to generate damaging gusts that will damage all nearby enemies. Fly into a crowd of aircraft or enemy encampment, and let it rip; it makes for fun watching and a great way to start off any fight in the game.

#5 Air Boost (First Region)

The very first Ancestor Skill granted in the game, this is a vital skill that will be used in all parts of platforming, especially if you are trying to reach heights. Working as a double jump in mid-air, it makes climbing and crossing larger distances easier, especially for the latter as it initiates extended climbing that will make it possible to get higher on some surfaces.

#4 Soft Landing (First Region)

With so much jumping and climbing involved, it is likely you will suffer death from falling from too high a height. Having Soft Landing will mitigate that somewhat, allowing players to take reduced damage from falling from great heights by rolling after hitting the ground. This still does not make it possible to fall from any height, but it should give you more of a leeway when it comes to your health.

#3 Drop Impact (First Region)

Image Source: Ubisoft

If you ever wanted to land in the middle of a group of enemies and inflict significant damage on them in a cool way, Drop Impact will be the Ancestor Skill for you. The higher the speed you arrive at, the more damage the attack will cause. While the main target will feel the pain, enemies around will become staggered as well, making it easier to pick them off.

#2 Eject (First Region)

The AMPs are certainly dangerous foes to contend with, but so are the Na’vi. Learning this skill will enable the player to forcefully pull out the pilot of a stunned or hacked AMP with a melee attack, ending the threat immediately. Combat should always feel this awesome.

#1 Ghost Strike (Second Region)

Only available once players meet the Zeswa, locate this Ancestor Skill as soon as possible to give yourself more of an advantage in stealth. With the skill, arrows will now do additional damage if you remain undetected and in stealth, making silent takedowns a piece of cake and clearing outposts a more manageable affair.

