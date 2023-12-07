How to Heal & Increase Maximum Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s open-world game allows you to explore the vast lands of James Cameron’s Pandora, but it’s not exactly a walk in the park. Here’s how to heal and increase your maximum health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to Restore Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are two main ways of healing up in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first is by letting your health regenerate slowly with your energy meter, and the second is by consuming a healing item.

First off, the blue bar underneath your HP at the bottom of the screen represents your energy bar. As long as you have energy, you’ll be able to regenerate HP automatically when you stop taking damage for a short period of time. Do note, however, that your energy bar will deplete as your HP regenerates, which means that you need to keep your energy bar topped up if you want to keep the regen feature.

You can do this by consuming raw or cooked food from your inventory. Raw ingredients can be harvested or picked up in the open-world, and you can cook food and prepare meals at campfires.

The second method of restoring your health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is by consuming a healing item, and you can simply do this by hitting the RB or R1 button. This will immediately restore a portion of your HP, and it won’t touch your energy meter at all.

How to Increase Maximum Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While healing is a relatively simple affair in the game, you may also want to consider increasing your max health to improve your survivability. To do this, you’ll want to unlock a specific perk in your skill tree.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Head to the Memories of the Survivor tree, and spend your skill points to unlock the Vitality perks. There are three in total, and unlocking all of them will increase your health by 180 points.

That’s all you need to know about how to heal and increase your maximum health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.