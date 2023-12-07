Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Clan Favor: How to Get it & What it Does

The economies at play in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora aren’t exactly conventional, so you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting some insight into how the Clan Favor system works. Fortunately, we’ve got all of the answers you’re looking for.

What Is Clan Favor in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora?

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To put it as simply as possible, Clan Favor refers to how much you’ve done for the different clans of Pandora and how worthy of support they think you are. The more you’ve done to help the clans and the more positively you’re viewed, the more Clan Favor you’ll have as denoted by a swirling meter in the bottom left corner of the inventory screen.

The Favor you earn can then be exchanged for items, weapons, and supplies via Hunters, Weavers, and Cooks at each tribe’s Home Tree. Clan Favor is shared between each clan too, so you won’t need to worry about having to carry out specific tasks to increase each clan’s favor.

How to Get More Clan Favor in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Earning this social resource, however, isn’t an easy task; or at least, it isn’t if you don’t know which activities to focus on specifically. We’ve listed all of the different methods you can use to get Clan Favor down below, ranked in order of how much Clan Favor each task nets you.

Complete Story Quests and Side Quests

Image Credit: Ubisoft

The fastest and most effective way to get Clan Favor is to complete the various quests found in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Doing so always aids the clans in some way, and can net you huge chunks of Favor when they’re more intensive.

Whereas the main story quests are hard to miss, it can be easy to miss out on side missions if you don’t take the time to speak to everyone in a given Home Tree. Be sure to visit each Clan’s main base often, and talk to anyone who has a glowing blue orb marking them in Guided mode.

Make Contributions to Each Clan

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

After that, your next best option for getting Clan Favor is to make Contributions at each tribe’s Contribution Baskets.

Found both in their Home Trees and smaller camps, these baskets serve as points of interest where you can unload extra goods and resources in exchange for Favor. Certain items will net you more Favor, but you can donate any items you wish at any given time.

This is not only a great way to get Favor fast, but also serves as a less wasteful way for you to deal with excess inventory clutter. Consider using this method if you want to buy some better gear and clear out your pouch in one go.

Defeat RDA Forces and Reclaim RDA Facilities

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Finally, you can amass Clan Favor by taking out RDA forces wherever they’re found throughout Pandora.

Though each battle doesn’t net you a ton of good standing on its own, the sheer number of skirmishes you can get into adds up fast. This is especially true if you take the time to clear out the game’s larger RDA strongholds, which net you a solid amount of favor when they’re taken over for the Resistance.

What Should You Spend Clan Favor on?

As for what’s most worth purchasing with Clan Favor, it’s safe to say that Gear is your best option.

Some of the best Navi weapons and and armor in the game is available via the weavers and hunters at the clan Home Trees. Purchasing them can help you rapidly increase your Combat Strength, which on turn makes surviving the game’s combat sections several times easier.

Keep this in mind, and try not to waste your Clan Favor on materials or food that you could otherwise find and make yourself.

And that’s a wrap for our guide on Clan Favor in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. It’s tricky to wrap your head around at first, but shouldn’t be too hard to grasp once you’ve made use of it. If there are any other topics that are giving you trouble, consider taking a look at our other guides down below. We’ve covered the game extensively, and probably have exactly what you’re looking for.