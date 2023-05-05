Overwatch 2’s Custom Games mode allows players to create matches with their own rules, play minigames, and even import and export codes made by others in the Overwatch Workshop to share the most enjoyable game modes with the community. This makes Custom Game codes a great way to warm up and train your aim in-game, so if you’re looking for the best codes to do so, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 5 best aim trainer Custom Game codes for Overwatch 2.

Aim Training & Warm Up With Strafing – CT04V

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This is an excellent code for warming up and training your aim, as it places you in a large, blank lobby filled with heroes which will strafe in random directions. This allows you to get better at consistently hitting a range of moving targets, as the strafing bots are various Tanks, Supports, and DPS, even including fliers and a Mercy pocket.

As you tally up more kills in this game mode, the movement of the strafing bots will become more frantic, and they will even start to throw their attacks in your direction, though you won’t take any damage. You can also switch heroes at any point by holding the R key.

Aerial Aim Trainer – HKK3H9

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This Aerial trainer is great for practicing DPS characters such as ranged snipers like Ashe, Widowmaker, and Hanzo and aim-focused characters like Cassidy, Soldier: 76, and Sojourn. In this Custom Game mode, you will leave the dropship at Lijiang Tower and be transported to a platform on a section of the map with various Heroes flying up and down in an aerial ark, making the perfect moving targets to warm up your aim.

You can also move the targets closer or farther away by shooting one of two green buttons, or shooting one of the three buttons behind you to trigger the addition of a Mercy Damage Boost pocket, Ana’s Nano Boost, or Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix.

Aim Training Labs – AA5QQ

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Workshop.Codes

Aim Training Labs is similar to the other aim trainers, but instead of shooting at moving bots, you’ll be shooting at blue dots that appear and move on the wall in front of you. This is a straightforward and easy Custom Game mode for warming up your general aim and precision, and makes a great space to test out various DPI and sensitivity settings, or even try out a new crosshair.

Practice Range 3.5 – 6BH1A

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Overwatch 2’s Practice Range is a comfortable space for many players to hang out and warm up their aim before the game. However, there’s no denying that it’s also underwhelming, with bots that stand still and shoot or move in repetitive directions.

This Practice Range 3.5 Custom Game Mode allows you to add several different bots with various behaviors, such as deflecting Genji, Mei with Ice Block, Cassidy with Deadeye, Zarya with Grav, Tracer that zips around and shoots you, and more. This makes things much more entertaining and realistic and allows you to practice the timing of your counter-abilities against the actual heroes you’ll be playing against in-game.

Hero 1V1 Arena – TXCXX

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

This last code technically isn’t an aim trainer. It’s a 1v1 Arena that makes a brilliant warm-up game to play with your friends. In this game mode, you’ll be assigned a randomly generated character to participate in a close-quarters 1v1 fight. The fight’s winner remains on their selected character and receives +3 points, whereas the loser will respawn as a new hero. The match will last until a player accumulates 50 points total.

However, this can also be used as a solo warm-up and aim trainer, as if you enter the game on your own, a bot will automatically spawn and fight against you. However, these bots are nothing like the Practice Range and tend to auto-lock onto you when shooting. This can make taking them down in a 1v1 extremely difficult, as you’re essentially going up against an aimbot. At the same time, though, this is a great way to improve your skills and ability management, which should help you significantly when taking down those annoying enemy players that tend to hard-carry their teams.

That’s everything you need to know about 5 best aim trainer Custom Game codes for Overwatch 2. For more helpful lists, news, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content. We have a range of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes and villains, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

Related Posts