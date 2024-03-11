Looking for the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello link? This Roblox game is one of the most popular titles on the entire platform, and certainly the biggest game based on The Last Airbender. If you’re just diving in and want a helping hand getting your head around the game, the Trello is the perfect place to start.

What Is the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello Link?

Click here for the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello link.

Unlike other platforms such as Discord, you don’t need to worry about verifying your identity or even signing into a Trello account. That said, if you’re logged into an account, you can press the star icon to mark this board as a favorite. That way, you can easily get to it each time you go onto Trello. Of course, you can also bookmark the page to achieve exactly the same thing.

What Is on the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello?

For newcomers to the Roblox game, the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello is one of the most valuable sources out there. It has plenty of general information from the Discord link to the list of all active codes to redeem.

The further across you scroll, the more in-depth this Trello board becomes. It lists all seven factions and nations in the game, though it doesn’t provide details on the gameplay differences between each one.

It’s much more detailed in the Bending and Fighting Styles column. This lists all moves available in the game, plus the amount of damage it does, and a gif displaying how the attack works in practice. This is grouped by move type, so you can see them depending on whether you’re running a Fire, Water, Wind, or Earth build.

Beyond that, the Trello displays all NPCs in the game. That includes all of the quest givers to interact with for missions and trainers who can boost your skills. The two other useful columns are Weapons and Armor, which are helpful buffs alongside your base bending skills.

That’s everything you need to know about the Avatar Rogue Benders Trello link! For more on the game, be sure to redeem all the active codes we’ve spotted. We’ve also got a Legend of Mushroom tier list and some Forklift Simulator codes.