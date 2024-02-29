Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Alliance Map Explained & Where to Pledge First

After Eivor and Sigurd arrive in England to establish a settlement, it falls to Eivor to explore the surrounding regions and forge new alliances with both Saxon and Dane leaders. This involves a mechanic that’s new to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Here, we’ll explain the alliance map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and offer some advice on where to pledge first.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Alliance Map Explained

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

As alluded to above, the Alliance Map in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is designed to offer players the option to choose which questlines they’d like to pursue across England and in which order. To see the Alliance Map, just go and visit Randvi in the Longroom. You can then choose to “Pledge” to different territories.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

That said, it’s a bit limited in the sense that especially during the game’s first half you’re more or less restricted to just one or two options. That’s because each region in England has a different Power Level recommendation. Venturing somewhere you aren’t leveled high enough to go would make the experience impossibly hard.

In this way, the Alliance Map serves more as a fun overview to help make clear your objectives and visually represent the Raven Clan’s increasing presence in England more than it truly offers you a choice of which stories to follow.

Where to Pledge First in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Our recommendation is to always go to the next logical location based on your Power Level. For your very first choice, there are two viable options: either go north to Sigurd and the Ragnarssons or south to visit the Summer Army Danes. Both areas should be easily within your Power Level.

Beyond that, though, don’t try and be clever and go somewhere beyond your Power Level even if the game gives you the option. Take it from us, it’s a bad idea. We went to Lunden way too early and had to cheese and stealth our way through two hours of story content that we were under-leveled for, which wasn’t fun.

The game makes it pretty obvious where you’re supposed to go next. But to make it crystal, a sensible early path would be:

Gatenbridgescire Ledercesterscire East Anglia Lunden Oxenfordscire Scropscire

All of the above locations each feature separate storylines that at one point challenge players to make key decisions that impact their outcome. Twinfinite has guides for the Valhalla East Anglia choice, Oxenfordscire choice, and Scropscire choice. That’ll help if you’re struggling to decide which way to go in either. Obviously, beware of spoilers before venturing into those articles!

How Alliance Map Changes Valhalla Ending & Sigurd Storyline

The Valhalla Alliance Map room serves as the location for some of the game’s important story scene. In the case of one in particular, the choices you make impact the ending. Rather than including spoilers here, you can check out Twinfinite’s detailed guide if you’re worried about the outcome between Eivor and Sigurd during Valhalla’s ending.

That being said, do keep in mind that the order in which you pledge to the Alliance Map doesn’t impact the story’s outcome. You can still experience everything the game has to offer without locking yourself out.

That should give you a solid overview of the Alliance Map and where to go first in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. For more useful tips and guides on the game, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s guide wiki.

