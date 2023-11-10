Are There Risk of Rain Returns Cheats? Answered

Challenge is a key aspect of Risk of Rain Returns, but you might not be interested in overcoming excessive obstacles to immerse yourself in its world. That why you’re curious about whether or not there are cheats for the game, and how you came to find this guide.

Fortunately, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

Risk of Rain Returns Cheats – Does the Game Have Cheats? Explained

From what we’ve been able to gather, there are not any official cheats for Risk of Rain Returns.

This means you won’t be able to give yourself infinite gold, enhanced jumping, or other perks through the entry of specific codes or console commands. You also won’t be able to add cheat functionality to the game, as it hasn’t been out long enough for cheat engines to be developed for it.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but also not all that surprising. Both the original Risk of Rain and Risk of Rain 2 didn’t have cheats, and instead required direct file editing to alter the code and functionality of the game. The series’ developer Hopoo Games likely did this to ensure players experienced the games as they intended, and didn’t want them to turn their carefully-crafted experience into a breakable playground.

Will Cheats Be Added to Risk of Rain Returns?

With all of that said, we’d be remiss not to mention that cheats could be added to the game at a later date, albeit in an unofficial capacity.

Either through Cheat engines or mods, it’s entirely possible Risk of Rain could receive something akin to cheats further down the line. This wouldn’t happen until the game has been out for an ample amount of time though, so you shouldn’t hold your breath for it to come out in the next few months or even the next year.

Hopefully that cleared up whether or not Risk of Rain Returns has cheats.