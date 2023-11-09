Risk of Rain Returns Steam Deck – Is it Steam Deck Compatible?

Risk of Rain Returns offers a refined means of diving into the rogue-like series’ first title, but you might be curious about how compatible it is with the Steam Deck. Worry not though, as we have all of the answers you’re looking for.

Can You Play Risk of Rain Returns on the Steam Deck? Answered

We’re happy to report that you can indeed play Risk of Rain Returns on the Steam Deck.

The game is fully playable on the portable PC gaming device, offering a smooth and seamless framerate as well as offers support for a 16:10 aspect ratio. The controls translate accurately too, meaning you won’t have to adapt to an odd control layout.

The only real flaw is that some of the text and visuals can be a little small when playing on the Steam Deck. Fortunately, this can be remedied in short spurts by holding down L1 and the Steam button. Doing so zooms in your view, and you can then move the right analogue stick to move your filed of vision over a text box or other portion of the game that you’d prefer to have a better view of.

Is Risk of Rain Returns Steam Deck Verified?

With all of that said, Risk of Rain Returns isn’t yet Steam Deck Compatibility Verified.

This is likely because the game only just released, meaning Steam is still not yet able to confirm that every aspect of the game translates perfectly to their portable gaming device. It’ll probably be a few weeks until it has a full rating, and even then that could change if certain updates and patches are applied to remedy its issues.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Risk of Rain Returns is playable on Steam Deck. For more on the game, including whether or not it has co-op multiplayer, check out our other guides down below, and keep it keyed to Twinfinite for all of the latest coverage as it happens.