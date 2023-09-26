Guides

Are There Cheats in Payday 3?

Heisting hacks.

Payday 3 Cheats Guide
Image Source: Starbreeze Studios

As a heister, you’ll need to do a lot of risky activities that can either end in blood or leave you with a pile of money. That’s why it’s essential to use any hacks you deem necessary, including cheats and discovered glitches. In this guide, we’ll explain whether or not Payday 3 has cheats that could prove handy for your next mission.

Does Payday 3 Have Cheats?

Payday 3 does not have any official cheats, but some mods can make the overall experience more accessible. For instance, the Unlock All Attachments mod allows you to access all accessories at Level 1, but you will still need to purchase them using the stolen money from heists.

Aside from this feature, players can install the All Perks mod to help their character’s skills collection. It may be possible to use these hacks on Game Pass through the Xbox app’s mods folder; however, there have been some issues on this front based on the feedback from console users.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem likely for any official cheats to arrive in the game, as the other installments have not included this feature in the past. Your best bet is to use mods for additional content or glitches that could unlock a ton of money.

Now that you know Payday 3 does not have cheats, you can get more help with missions by checking out our Stealth Build guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view additional content about the game.

