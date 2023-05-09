Apex Legends Weapon Mastery: How It Works, How to Increase Weapon Level & Earn Rewards

image Source: Respawn Entertainment

The newest Apex Legends season has implemented a new way to get rewarded for using your favorite weapons. This new gameplay will allow you to become even more familiar with your favorite weapons. If you’ve wanted a system in Apex to track your stats and reward you for them, this is it. Here is our full explanation of the Weapon Mastery system in Apex Legends, such as how it works, how to increase weapon level, and rewards.

Apex Legends Weapon Mastery Explained

Weapon Mastery is a new feature to Apex Legends that will let you level up your weapons, similar to Call of Duty. Each weapon has 100 total levels to earn, with challenges to complete every 20 levels.

image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

Based on what Respawn Entertainment has shown, these challenges should be what you would normally do anyway. This includes downing an enemy from a set distance while aiming down sights or using a specific attachment while getting kills.

An icon on the Loadout screen shows you your cumulative level with every weapon available.

Weapon Levels

image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

You earn XP for weapons simply by using the gun you want to level up. However, increasing a weapon’s level isn’t only down to getting kills, as you can also do damage and get headshots. Each bullet fired that hits an enemy means an increase in XP. For reference on gun levels, a moderate game of Control using the Rampage got it to level three.

It’s harder to gauge, but we also got a small amount of XP in a Gun Run match for a gun we only held for not even a minute before the match ended.

XP is earned in any mode, including the Mixtape and standard battle royale duos and trios. For the majority of players, Mixtape will be the best option for grinding out weapon levels. You can always find your current weapon level and XP bar progress in the Loadout tab.

Weapon Mastery Rewards

For the most part, players can earn badges and tracks to pin to their player card so everyone can see how many kills you have with a specific gun. Charms will also be earnable, but at this point, no one has earned one to find out what they look like.

However, hitting max level with any weapon awards you with the Weapon Master Universal Legendary Frame. Universal cosmetics can be equipped to any character and shows that you have progressed your Weapon Mastery to the furthest point.

image Source: Respawn Entertainment via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know about the new Weapon Mastery system in Apex Legends. For more tips on starting out the new season with plenty of wins, check out our links below.

