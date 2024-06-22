fortnite reload weapons
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

All New & Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

Grab your old favorite weapons in Fortnite Reload!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Jun 22, 2024 06:32 am

After months of wishing and hoping, Fortnite OG is set to return! Epic Games stuck to their word and are bringing back some OG locations and weapons for this new game mode: Fortnite Reload. Find out below what weapons you can expect to find when you start looting Tilted Towers again in Fortnite OG Reload!

Recommended Videos

All Available Weapons in Fortnite Reload

This new game mode is OG Fortnite but with a twist. It is a squads-only map although if you are brave enough you can drop in solo! In Fortnite Reload you will find some of the old favorite locations like Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park. You will also see the return of some old reliable weapons you have missed recently.

bolt action sniper fortnite
Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Here are the weapons we know are returning to Fortnite Reload so far:

  • Revolver
  • Lever Action Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • OG Heavy Shotgun
  • Tactical Machine Gun
  • Infantry Rifle
  • Heavy Assault Rifle
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Grappler
  • And more!

According to iFireMonkey on X, there are also files stored in this latest update for the Junk Rift and the B.R.U.T.E Mech! If the Mechs do come back for this new game mode, this will surely cause some controversy. Most players can’t decide whether we love them or hate them.

Fortnite Junk Rift Throwable Has Now Been Unvaulted
Image Source: Epic Games

Some of the weapons and items we hope will also make a comeback are:

  • Damage Traps
  • Quad Launcher
  • Flint-Knock Pistol
  • Classic SCAR
  • Heavy Sniper

The new game mode lets players respawn as long as at least one of the squad is alive so you will have plenty of time to try out every weapon available.

That’s all we know so far about the weapons arriving in this new game mode. For more Fortnite info check out how you can get the Jack Sparrow skin this season, and what locations to expect in Fortnite OG Reload.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.