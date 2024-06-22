All New & Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG Reload

After months of wishing and hoping, Fortnite OG is set to return! Epic Games stuck to their word and are bringing back some OG locations and weapons for this new game mode: Fortnite Reload. Find out below what weapons you can expect to find when you start looting Tilted Towers again in Fortnite OG Reload!

All Available Weapons in Fortnite Reload

This new game mode is OG Fortnite but with a twist. It is a squads-only map although if you are brave enough you can drop in solo! In Fortnite Reload you will find some of the old favorite locations like Tilted Towers and Pleasant Park. You will also see the return of some old reliable weapons you have missed recently.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Here are the weapons we know are returning to Fortnite Reload so far:

Revolver

Lever Action Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

OG Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Machine Gun

Infantry Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Grappler

And more!

According to iFireMonkey on X, there are also files stored in this latest update for the Junk Rift and the B.R.U.T.E Mech! If the Mechs do come back for this new game mode, this will surely cause some controversy. Most players can’t decide whether we love them or hate them.

Image Source: Epic Games

Some of the weapons and items we hope will also make a comeback are:

Damage Traps

Quad Launcher

Flint-Knock Pistol

Classic SCAR

Heavy Sniper

The new game mode lets players respawn as long as at least one of the squad is alive so you will have plenty of time to try out every weapon available.

That’s all we know so far about the weapons arriving in this new game mode. For more Fortnite info check out how you can get the Jack Sparrow skin this season, and what locations to expect in Fortnite OG Reload.

