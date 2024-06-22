Fortnite OG Reload Map & Locations

Fortnite OG is back in a fresh new form as Fortnite Reload. This brand-new mode brings all the nostalgic joy of Fortnite OG with fun features on a new map! Jump into some OG fun with a twist on the Fortnite Reload map and locations.

All Locations in Fortnite OG Reload

Players have been begging Epic Games to bring back Fortnite OG since it ended and your wishes have at last been granted. However, this new game mode comes with a twist; this is no ordinary Battle Royale mode. Most notably, we have some classic locations to explore on a smaller-than-normal map:

Image Source: Epic Games/iFireMonkey

Some old favorites are returning so you and your squad can land at Tilted Towers or Retail Row again! Here are some of the locations you can expect to see when landing on the Fortnite Reload map:

Tilted Towers

Retail Row

Pleasant Park

Lonely Lodge

Sandy Sheets

Lil’ Loot Lake

Lazy Laps

No doubt the most popular landing spots will be the OG faves Tilted, Pleasant and Retail. With such a small map there will be the opportunity to explore other landmarks too. Check out the huge metal llama – only OG players will remember!

Image Source: Epic Games

As the map is scaled down there doesn’t seem to be room enough for places like Fatal Fields, Junk Junction, or Haunted Hills or Shifty Shafts. We will know more about every confirmed location when the new mode drops at 2 pm ET today!

You can see from the map above that some iconic Fortnite OG locations are returning but where will your squad drop first? This new mode allows you to keep rebooting as long as one squad mate is alive – how long will you last in Fortnite Reload?

