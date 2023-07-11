Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has quite a few moving parts, from juggling friendships to extra tasks like Wonders. Think of Wonders as a series of accomplishments, like raising a few animals or completing story chapters. You might stumble across a Wonder without realizing it, but with our Wonders guide, you can get a glimpse into what the future holds.

All Wonders in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and How to Get Them

There are over 80 Wonders for you to complete in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. Keep in mind that many can’t be completed until you’ve reached the end of the game.

Wonder How to Get… “A Family That Stays Together” Reach Chapter 6: Twilight “A Family Without Worry” Reach Chapter 5: Traversal “A Full Barn is a Happy Barn” Obtained after having eight animals (excluding birds) “A Happy Family” Reach Chapter 3: Blessings “A Little Fluff” Earned after an animal is born on the farm “A Little More Fluff” Earned when two animals are born on the farm “Amazing Aromas” Learn 30 different recipes “A Newborn Symphony” Earned when eight animals are born on the farm “As Good as Gold” Found two golden artifact at the Dig Site “A Treasture Trove of Happiness” Raise 8 animals to maximum LP “Big Wallet” Earn 100,000 Gold “Bright-Eyed and Bushy-Tailed” Earned after five animals are born on the farm “Captain of the Cookbook” Learn 100 different recipes “Charismatic Superhero” Obtained after completing 100 requests from on the Bulletin Board “Cute as a Nature Sprite” Use the mirror once “Dancing to the Beat” Collect 3 records after befriending characters “Decent Hero” Obtained after completing 40 requests from on the Bulletin Board “Echoes of a Lost Era” Found two Stone Tablet at the Dig Site “Encyclopedia Hybridtannica” Discover 20 rare crops “Faintly Appetizing” Learn 10 different recipes “Family Drama” Reach Chapter 4: Blooming “Fashion-Forward Farmer” Use the mirror three times “Fishnado” Catch 10 kinds of fish “F’ish Fear Me” Catch every type of fish “Fluffy Tummies and Tiny Hooves” Obtained after having five animals (excluding birds) “Fantastic Farm” Earned after adding 5 farm facilities “Frivolous Farm” Earned after adding 3 farm facilities “Funny Little Farm” Earned after adding a single farm facility “Going for the Gold” Found 4 golden artifacts at the Dig Site “Gold Standard” Found 5 golden artifacts at the Dig Site “Habitual Hero” Obtained after completing 50 requests from on the Bulletin Board “Heck, That’s a Hybrid!” Discovered 5 rare crops using second generation hybrid seeds “Hero in Training” Obtained after completing 10 requests from on the Bulletin Board “Holy Duo” Earned after upgrading your second blessed tool “Holy Quartet” Earned after upgrading your fourth blessed tool “Holy Tool!” Earned after upgrading your first blessed tool “Holy Trio” Earned after upgrading your third blessed tool “How’s THAT a Hybrid?” Discover 10 rare crops “I’ll Never Tell” Find the Message in a Bottle “It Was a Wonderful Life” Reach Chapter 7: Beyond (including the post-credits scene) “Let the Fish-tivities Begin!” Catch 7 kinds of fish “Li’l Hero” Obtained after completing 30 requests from on the Bulletin Board “My Fair Ladybug” Earned after cleaning the grave once “My First Best Friend” Raise a single anaimal to maximum LP “My Five Best Friends” Raise 5 animals to maximum LP “My Three Best Friends” Raise 3 animals to maximum LP “Newfound Family” Reach Chapter 2: Branching “Nice to Meetcha, Nature Sprites!” Reach Chapter 1: Beginnings “Novice Hero” Obtained after completing 20 requests from on the Bulletin Board “Once Upon a Curry” Found all Stone Tablets at the Dig Site “Pan-paka…?” Earned after upgrading your fifth blessed tool “Pan-Paka-PAAAN!” Earned after upgrading all blessed tools “Pearly Feathers” Get three birds “Pieces of History” Found 3 Stone Tablet at the Dig Site “Piles of History” Found 4 Stone Tablet at the Dig Site “Poultry in Motion” Get eight birds “Record Keeper” Collect seven records “Round Noses and Floppy Ears” Earned after obtaining one animal “Sleek Feathers” Get five birds “So-Fish-Tocated” Catch 5 kinds of fish “Soft Backs and Wavy Tails” Obtained after having three animals (excluding birds) “Soft Feathers” Get your first bird “Something Smells Good” Learn 20 different recipes “Stuffed Wallet” Earn 500,000 Gold “Super-Duper-Awesome Farm” Earned after adding 10 farm facilities “The Capable Cultivator” Discover all strange crops “The Chosen One” Found the Blade of Legend while fishing “The Culpable Cultivator” Discover every strange crop “The Fortunate Farmer” Discovered 10 strange crops using third generation hybrid seeds “The Friendly Fisher” Catch 3 kinds of fish “The Lost Remnant” Found a Stone Tablet at the Dig Site “The Vinyl Doughnut” Collect 5 records after befriending characters “Tiny Wallet” Earn 10,000 Gold “Treasure Tracker” Found 3 golden artifact at the Dig Site “True of Heart” Found the Golden Axe while fishing “Where Treasure Glitters” Found a golden artifact at the Dig Site “Who’s that Hybrid?!” Disover 20 rare crops

With so many Wonders in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, you’ll earn quite a few just from playing the game. However, some won’t be obtainable until after a few in-game years have passed or are locked behind specialized tools, like the Fishing Rod. You’ll find yourself completing many Wonders out of order, so enjoy the game, raise some friendly animals, and maybe romance your favorite character while you’re at it.