The recently released Honkai Star Rail is a vibrant, interactive game full of exciting quests to do, enemies to defeat, and items to collect to level up and grow your chosen character as strong as they possibly can be. Among the many activities you can embark on is the pursuit of special enemies called Warp Trotters. Capturing them will get you a couple of achievements and some Stellar Jade goodies. If you’re not sure where to find them all, here is our guide to all Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail (& how to beat them).

What is a Warp Trotter and How Do You Beat One?

As seen in the picture above, Warp Trotters are rather adorable and chubby looking little creatures, much like little space pigs with golden wings. They tend to appear alongside other monsters in various locations of the game, namely in three main areas: Herta Space Station, Jarilo VI, and Xianzhou Luofu. Defeating and capturing them is the goal in mind to get your hands on those achievements and rewards.

In order to do so, there’s a trick to engaging them. You must ambush them quickly upon spotting them, as approaching too slowly will cause them to flee. Once engaged, they will summon other monsters around them to fight on their behalf. During this fight they will have a ‘Scared’ status and do not attack at all.

Once they enter their ‘Ready to Run’ status, all weaknesses will fall off and in the next turn they will officially ‘Flee’ from the battle into a golden portal. To capture the Warp Trotter, you will need to defeat it before that occurs.

Their weaknesses to take advantage of include physical, quantum, and imaginary attacks, so those should be prioritized on them until they’re brought down. It’s also recommended to use freezing attacks to keep them in the fight as long as possible before they attempt to flee.

All Warp Trotter Locations in Honkai Star Rail

Warp Trotters are found in three different sections of the game so far. Here are all of their locations, divided up by section.

Herta Space Station Warp Trotters (3 Total)

Base Zone – Make your way through the left corridor off the Main Chamber and it’ll be sitting in a corner about halfway through.

Storage Zone – To get to this one teleport to the westernmost space anchor. Then head south through the corridor into the first room to the southwest. The warp trotter will be hiding behind a desk.

Supply Zone – This one can also be found be teleporting to the space anchor on the west side, then heading into the room where

Jarilo-VI Warp Trotters (8 Total)

Outlying Snow Plains – This is the first Trotter you can find after landing on the planet. It’ll be hidden around a bend on the left side from the space anchor, behind a rock outcrop to the right.

Backwater Pass – This Trotter will be found in the corrupted area of Balobog. Teleport to the Leisure Plaze space anchor in the middle of the map, then head down south. Open the gate and quickly approach the Trotter behind it.

Great Mine – The next Trotter is found near the entrance to the Great Mine, or you can also encounter it on your way out of the mine during the main story quest. It’ll be found in a nook in the area that was previously locked off.

Corridor of Fading Echoes – Find this Trotter by simply heading southwest from the space anchor.

Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone – This Trotter will be encountered near the Energy Construct that needed repairs during the main story.

Rivet Town – Make your way towards the southeastern alleyways, while avoiding the Formidable Foe that’s in the same area as this Trotter.

Everwinter Hill – This Trotter is rather difficult to miss, and will be found on the way to the Cavern of Corrosion while progressing through the main story.

Robot Settlement – Find this last Trotter in the area near Clara and Svarog, in the southeastern area of the settlement.

Xianzhou Luofu Warp Trotters (4 Total)

Cloudford – Teleport to the northern space anchor, then head through the northeastern corridor to find this Trotter.

Artisanship Commission – This Trotter will be locked behind an area that can only be access after you progress through a certain point of the main story. Once it’s accessible, find the creature in this southeastern area.

Divination Commission – Make your way to the Hexanexus puzzle area and you’ll find the Trotter nearby.

Stargazer Navalia – The very last Trotter will also be locked in a room that can’t be accessed until your subsequent return to the Stargazer Navalia. When you do, teleport to the central space anchor and the go to the east to finally unlock the door and find the Trotter waiting within.

Finding all 15 Warp Trotters will get you both the “Tindalos Piggy” and the “Phase ATM” in-game achievements, which will reward you 15 x Stellar Jade altogether.

That concludes our guide to all Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail (& how to beat them). We hope that you find this useful and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for everything about the game, including how to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail.

