All Updates & Rewards in Party Animals Christmas Event

Party Animals has become one of the most popular (and certainly the cutest) rock ’em-sock ’em brawler games of the past year, and after a string of minor updates here and there, Recreate Games is topping off the joyous holidays with their biggest seasonal event to date.

Dropping late last night, the first-ever Christmas event for Party Animals has bring a sleigh full of gameplay updates and rewards for players to get their hands on, including of course a furry flock of new themed skins. If you’re wondering what all is included, here is our handy guide to all updates and rewards in the Party Animals Christmas event.

Image Source: Recreate Games

First off, there are a number of new gameplay-related updates that have been added into the game. One big one that technically came under the radar a few days prior to the Christmas event (as part of Patch 1.3.2.0) was a brand new ‘Last Stand’ map called Conveyor. As you can guess by the name, the map itself is a giant conveyor belt, set in what looks like a construction facility.

This unique map, which has since been slotted into the random selection for quick match queues (and also for Custom matches with your friends), presents plenty of new challenges for players. The conveyor belt beneath you is always moving, and there are plenty of obstacles to watch out for while brawling your opponents. You’ll need to be careful not to slide off the end of the belt, or get thrown off any other side for that matter.

Other basic gameplay updates that were also included in the 1.3.2.0 Patch include:

For the spectator throwables, the cost of “Fish” has been changed to 3, and the cost of “Banana Peel” has been changed to 2

Added a final 1-minute countdown reminder in Last Stand maps

Adjusted the maximum limit for Egg coins

Optimized the experience for reconnecting after disconnection

Optimized controller vibration feedback when knocking out an opponent

Adjusted the probability of a draw in the Typhoon map

Adjusted the spectator throwable UI

New random rewards after reaching Level 100

New achievements for the Tutorial

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

Alongside all of those are a couple of special gameplay updates that have been added exclusively for the Christmas event. They include two new themed throwable items for Spectator Mode during Last Stand matches — Snowballs and Christmas Ornament Bombs.

The snowballs replace the traditional fish throwables, and make for some very entertaining snowball matches between those on the proverbial off-screen bench and those still vying for first place. Meanwhile, the ornament bombs function virtually the same as regular bombs, but they’re glittery gold in color, and explode into a vibrant Christmas confetti.

All New Rewards in Party Animals Christmas Event

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

The crux of the Party Animals Christmas event that all players want to know, of course, is all the rewards that you can obtain. First off, just by logging in during the event, you’ll receive a Christmas-themed avatar frame.

Also as promised, Recreate has provided a colorful variety of new Christmas-themed skins for many of the game’s animal characters, and from what we understand so far, they will come in rotating batches over the course of the event.

The event has kicked off with a new Legendary skin for Morse, featuring an adorable scarf decorated with bells, a big red sack full of Christmas gifts on his back, and best of all, his antlers strung with holiday lights and ornaments, topped off with a Santa hat. This particular skin will set players back 22,500 Cookies, so if you have some savings, now is the time to splurge.

Alongside Morse is two Common-tier skins for both Nemo and Macchiato, with adorable Christmas-themed scarves and Santa hats for them. Those cost 2,250 Cookies.

Image Source: Recreate Games via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, this is only the start of what may be several batches of these Christmas skins, so these are by no means the only ones being released. Also, as of this writing, the reset timer specifically for “Christmas Specials” skins at the top is at 6 hours (not sure yet how long the timer is approx), meaning that these will refresh even quicker than the traditional daily skin roulette. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled and check the game frequently, and spend your cookies/bucks wisely.

Below, we will provide all the skins released via the in-game Item Shop (excluding specific, region-locked skins outside the U.S.), and update as often as we can. Remember that they will be constantly rotating off a relatively short timer, so some will be available at certain times while others aren’t.

Name of Skin Character Cost (Nemo Bucks/Cookies) X-Mas Morse Morse 22,500 Cookies X-Mas Nemo Nemo 2,250 Cookies X-Mas Macchiato Macchiato 2,250 Cookies Tiktok Nemo Nemo Watch Party Animals videos (20 minutes) on Tiktok and type “Nemo” in a comments section 5 times

Remember that events like these last for a limited time, and the Christmas event in particular is set to continue probably until December 31st, the last day of the year and of the holiday season. Recreate didn’t officially mention an end date, but that would be our educated guess.

Even better, if you’ve been debating whether to actually get the game as a present for yourself (or someone else), now is a great time as there is a 30% off sale going on for both Xbox and Steam, which knocks the price down to just $13.99. The sale lasts until January 4, 2024.

That concludes our guide to all updates and rewards in Party Animals Christmas event. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know how you’re enjoying the new content so far, and which Christmas skin is your favorite.

