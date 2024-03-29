Category:
All Tower of Hell Codes in Roblox

Get free membership in Tower of Hell!
Dylan Chaundy
Mar 29, 2024
Roblox is home to a vast array of different games, but one of the more popular genres is a pretty straightforward one: The ol’ obstacle course, aka the obby. One of the hottest, which is all the rage right now is Tower of Hell. For those who’ve reached us, you’re probably wondering about one thing: What are all the Tower of Hell codes in Roblox? Well. luckily for you, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in, shall we?

All Active Tower of Hell Codes in Roblox

We’ve compiled a handy list of all the working codes in Tower of Hell:

  • /freemember – 36 hours of free membership

What Do You Get With Free Membership?

Membership includes the following perks:

  • Access to all Mutators and Gears with coins
  • 500 daily coins
  • Two Exclusive Crowns
  • Exclusive Member title

It’s important to note that when your membership expires, you’ll need to purchase it for 100 R$ per week.

All Active Vault Codes in Tower of Hell

Here are the codes for the in-game vaults:

  • DERHAUSAUFGABE – New stage code
  • 1st vault code – 69420
  • 2nd vault code – 5164627

All Expired Tower of Hell Codes in Roblox

There are currently no expired codes in Tower of Hell on Roblox.

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Hell

Redeeming codes in Tower of Hell is slightly unusual. Follow the steps below:

  • Boot up Tower of Hell in Roblox.
  • Tap on the chat icon in the top-left side of the screen (as shown in the image below).
  • Type in the code “/freemember” and you’ll nab three days of free membership. You’re welcome!
Roblox Tower of Hell codes
Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on all the codes in Roblox Tower of Hell. For more on Roblox, here’s an in-depth list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as all Edward the Man-Eating Train codesall Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

