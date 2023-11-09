All Silent Hill Movies in Order

The eerie town of SIlent Hill appears in more than just the video game series.

The Silent Hill franchise is a popular horror game series, spanning a series of numerous titles across multiple systems. However, there is also a film series that adapts some Silent Hill game stories. If you’re looking to dive into these movies, then we’ve got you covered with the complete watch order, so follow along below.

Silent Hill Movies – All Silent Hill Films Watch Order, Explained

There are three existing and upcoming Silent Hill films in existence, with each one adapting certain elements and story points from various Silent Hill video games. These films include:

Silent Hill (2006)

Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)

Return to Silent Hill (2024)

We’ve also provided a complete breakdown of each film and the general plot, in chronological order.

Silent Hill (2006)

Image Souce: Konami & TriStar Pictures

Silent Hill is the first film in the series, portraying an adaptation of the story from the first ‘Silent Hill’ game of the same title.

The film follows protagonist Rose da Silva, played by Radha Mitchell, who takes her adopted daughter Sharon to Silent Hill following a series of sleepwalking and nightmares the girl has regarding the town. However, upon driving into the town, a figure appears on the road, causing Rose to crash the car and knock herself unconscious. She then wakes up to find Sharon missing, and must enter the ominous town to find her.

As Rose explores the eerie town in search of Sharon, she encounters ghoulish monsters including the notorious Pyramid Head, and begins to unravel the tale of a mysterious cult and young girl burned alive as a witch.

Silent Hill: Revelation (2012)

Image Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment & TriStar Picutres

Silent Hill: Revelation is the second film in the Silent Hill series, loosely based on the story of Silent Hill 3. However, there are very mixed opinions on this, as this film changed or missed a lot of core details and aspects that made the game so special.

It follows the story of Heather Mason, played by Sharon Da Silva, who has been moving consistently and taking on various identities for what she believes to be the car crash that killed her mother and her father having killed a man in self-defense.

In reality, the two are on the run from the Order, a cult lingering in Silent Hill. After her father is taken by the cult, Heather winds up in the titular town, facing off against familiar monsters as she navigates the horrifying secrets of her past and her link to Alessa.

Return to Silent Hill (2024)

Image Source: Konami

Return to Silent Hill is an upcoming film, and serves as the third movie in the Silent Hill series.

Set to release in 2024, there haven’t been a lot of details revealed about this film other than the fact that it’s going to be an adaptation of the Silent Hill 2 video game and will directed by Christopher Gans, the same individual responsible for the first Silent Hill movie. All other subtle details regarding this upcoming film are mentioned in the official teaser trailer, where Christophe talks about the approach he plans to take this time around.

That's everything you need to know about all the Silent Hill movies and their watch order.