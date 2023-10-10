Top 5 Best Pyramid Head Cosplays

Pyramid Head made his debut in Silent Hill in 2001, and remains a huge favorite among horror and gaming fans. His iconic design and buff physique have created conflicting and often confused feelings among the community. Even Behaviour, the creators of asymmetrical horror game Dead By Daylight, had to alter his character design due to an over-sexualization of what should be a terrifying killer. Still, Pyramid Head remains a cult favorite, inspiring hundreds of cosplayers to create amazing costumes to frighten (or arouse) their fellow comic-con patrons. Here are our top five best Pyramid Head cosplays!

1. Classic Pyramid Head

Image credit: VoXtheFoX on DeviantArt

VoXtheFox shared this decent attempt at a classic Pyramid Head cosplay on DeviantArt. The man inside the costume is his friend Sean who, VoXtheFox says, makes the perfect Pyramid Head because “he is huge and large and scary, and one sexy motha badass.”

Either Sean is actually almost eight feet tall, or he is wearing platform shoes, but either way if we saw him coming we would run for the (Silent) hills! The attention to detail is really what makes this cosplay special. The blood-smeared material with razor wire design all through it is superb, as are the scrapes and scratches along his torso. It doesn’t hurt that he is almost as buff as the real Pyramid Head too. To set it all off right, his pyramid-shaped headpiece is fantastic and looks like real metal. If you want to see this Pyramid Head with all his ‘friends’, check out the original post — the nurse is truly terrifying!

2. Sexy Female Pyramid Head

Image Credit: LaveNok via Reddit

Reddit user u/LaveNok shared her amazing creation on Reddit and we think it deserves a place in our list. Pyramid Head’s long skirt is stripped down to a simple floor length piece but with the same classic blood and razor wire designs. Other users were in awe of this design saying “I bet James wouldn’t mind getting caught by this!”

LaveNok obviously spent a lot of time and energy perfecting every detail of her costume. The boots give her the extra height needed to carry off the intimidating Pyramid Head vibe, and even her bikini top matches the grubby blood-stained aesthetic. As she sits on the wall, clearly on a break from slaughtering innocents, that pyramid-shaped head seems to stare right at us! These are going to be some confusing nightmares, that’s for sure.

3. Steampunk Pyramid Head

Image Credit: Lumi via Facebook

The creativity and talent of some cosplayers is mind-blowing. This particular design was created by cosplayer Lumi and her husband ‘Steam Punk Pyramid Head” (real names Crystal and Matt Collard). Matt’s costume is really amazing, with the brass, bolts, and piping we love to see from the steampunk aesthetic.

Photographed by Chopine Photography, this cosplay is such a clever crossover of genres. They have created an intimidating look which is perfectly recognizable as being Pyramid Head with a steampunk twist. Gone is Pyramid Head’s traditional huge blade, and is instead replaced with a mechanical arm with menacing grip. He wears the same long skirt but in a pleated brown leather which really suits the whole vibe.

4. Pink Pyramid Head

Image Credit: Salem Hysteria via Instagram

Could this be a Barbie and Silent Hill crossover? Salem Hysteria is behind this yassified Pyramid Head design, pictured here at Tekko Con. This version of Pyramid Head fit right in at the anime convention, looking threateningly kawaii. It is such a simple but ever-so effective design and I bet many wish they had thought of it first.

The design is recognizably Pyramid Head but instead of blood stains and razor wire, she has fur trim and flowers. Even her massive blade is painted in beautiful pink shades. This is definitely one someone could recreate at home with a few pieces of lingerie and strong cardboard! Head over to her Insta, linked above and see more of this adorable cosplay.

5. Pizzamid Head

Image Credit: Wesker The Baker and Malice Demeanor via Twitter

DTJAAAAM posted this fantastic pic on X/Twitter after seeing the delicious couple at KatsuCon in 2022. The concept is not a new one as it has appeared on r/blursedimages on Reddit, but this is cosplay gold. I love how they each took different companies’ boxes to make their headpieces and designed the rest of the cosplay around it. Just a really clever idea, and brilliantly executed.

The best thing about this cosplay as an idea is that it is relatively simple to recreate. Anyone could make it at home and you get the bonus of having an excuse to order pizza. Win/win! There are plenty of how-to guides on YouTube if you need help constructing the Pizzamid Head signature headpiece too.

If you are looking for inspiration for this Halloween, creating your own Pyramid Head cosplay is a great way to go. As you can see they are impressive, and often hilarious, and people love to see them in the flesh!

