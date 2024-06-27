All Remedies & Elixirs in Palworld & How to Use Them

There are a variety of ways to empower your character in Palworld, and one of the newest ways to do that is by using Remedies and Elixirs. These rare items can provide some invaluable boosts to your stats, and if you’re wondering how to get some, here’s our handy guide that explains each type of Remedy and Elixir and how to use them in Palworld.

How to Get Remedies & Elixirs in Palworld & How to Use Them

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Remedies and Elixirs are potent booster items in Palworld that, when consumed, permanently increase a variety of your character’s stats, from health to stamina to attack power. Remedies will boost them by a slight amount, while Elixirs will boost them by a considerable amount. They cannot be used on Pals.

Right now, they seem to be obtainable via random Supply Drop events, while Elixirs specifically can be bought from the Dog Coin Vendor. They can also be crafted with different Lotus Flowers (commonly found in Sakurajima dungeons) and other ingredients at an Electric Medicine Workbench. They can take a bit of time to make, so be sure to check our guide for the Best Medicine Production Pals.

Below we’ve listed each type of Remedy and Elixir we’ve found so far, how to craft them, and the stat boosts they provide.

Remedy/Elixir Type How to Craft Boost Provided Vital Remedy 4 x Life Lotus (S)

3 x Raw Kelpsea

2 x Gumoss Leaf

2 x Pal Fluids Small permanent boost to Health Stamina Remedy 4 x Stamina Lotus (S)

3 x Eikthyrdeer Venison

2 x Honey

2 x Pal Fluids Small permanent boost to Stamina Might Remedy 4 x Power Lotus (S)

3 x Rushoar Pork

2 x Mozzarina Meat

2 x Pal Fluids Small permanent boost to Attack Power Speed Remedy 4 x Speed Lotus (S)

3 x Ribbuny Ribbon

2 x Katress Hair

2 x Pal Fluids Small permanent boost to Work Speed Burden Remedy 4 x Carrying Lotus (S)

3 x Swee Hair

2 x Cotton Candy

2 x Pal Fluids Small permanent boost to Carrying Capacity Vital Elixir 6 x Life Lotus (L)

3 x Galeclaw Poultry

2 x Killamari Tentacle

2 x High Quality Pal Oil Moderate permanent boost to Health Stamina Elixir 6 x Stamina Lotus (L)

3 x Reindrix Venison

2 x Caprity Meat

2 x High Quality Pal Oil Moderate permanent boost to Stamina Might Elixir 6 x Power Lotus (L)

3 x Mammorest Meat

2 x Broncherry Meat

2 x High Quality Pal Oil Moderate permanent boost to Attack Power Speed Elixir 6 x Speed Lotus (L)

3 x Dazzi Cloud

2 x Tocotoco Feather

2 x High Quality Pal Oil Moderate permanent boost to Work Speed Burden Elixir 6 x Carrying Lotus (L)

3 x Leezpunk Crest

2 x Raw Dumud

2 x High Quality Pal Oil Moderate permanent boost to Carrying Capacity

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides and news for Palworld at Twinfinite, such as All Lifmunk Effigy Locations.

