Electric Medicine Workbench in Palworld
Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

All Remedies & Elixirs in Palworld & How to Use Them

Boost your character where leveling can't!
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
|
Published: Jun 27, 2024 12:00 am

There are a variety of ways to empower your character in Palworld, and one of the newest ways to do that is by using Remedies and Elixirs. These rare items can provide some invaluable boosts to your stats, and if you’re wondering how to get some, here’s our handy guide that explains each type of Remedy and Elixir and how to use them in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Remedies & Elixirs in Palworld & How to Use Them

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Remedies and Elixirs are potent booster items in Palworld that, when consumed, permanently increase a variety of your character’s stats, from health to stamina to attack power. Remedies will boost them by a slight amount, while Elixirs will boost them by a considerable amount. They cannot be used on Pals.

Right now, they seem to be obtainable via random Supply Drop events, while Elixirs specifically can be bought from the Dog Coin Vendor. They can also be crafted with different Lotus Flowers (commonly found in Sakurajima dungeons) and other ingredients at an Electric Medicine Workbench. They can take a bit of time to make, so be sure to check our guide for the Best Medicine Production Pals.

Below we’ve listed each type of Remedy and Elixir we’ve found so far, how to craft them, and the stat boosts they provide.

Remedy/Elixir TypeHow to CraftBoost Provided
Vital Remedy4 x Life Lotus (S)
3 x Raw Kelpsea
2 x Gumoss Leaf
2 x Pal Fluids		Small permanent boost to Health
Stamina Remedy4 x Stamina Lotus (S)
3 x Eikthyrdeer Venison
2 x Honey
2 x Pal Fluids		Small permanent boost to Stamina
Might Remedy4 x Power Lotus (S)
3 x Rushoar Pork
2 x Mozzarina Meat
2 x Pal Fluids		Small permanent boost to Attack Power
Speed Remedy4 x Speed Lotus (S)
3 x Ribbuny Ribbon
2 x Katress Hair
2 x Pal Fluids		Small permanent boost to Work Speed
Burden Remedy4 x Carrying Lotus (S)
3 x Swee Hair
2 x Cotton Candy
2 x Pal Fluids		Small permanent boost to Carrying Capacity
Vital Elixir6 x Life Lotus (L)
3 x Galeclaw Poultry
2 x Killamari Tentacle
2 x High Quality Pal Oil		Moderate permanent boost to Health
Stamina Elixir6 x Stamina Lotus (L)
3 x Reindrix Venison
2 x Caprity Meat
2 x High Quality Pal Oil		Moderate permanent boost to Stamina
Might Elixir6 x Power Lotus (L)
3 x Mammorest Meat
2 x Broncherry Meat
2 x High Quality Pal Oil		Moderate permanent boost to Attack Power
Speed Elixir6 x Speed Lotus (L)
3 x Dazzi Cloud
2 x Tocotoco Feather
2 x High Quality Pal Oil		Moderate permanent boost to Work Speed
Burden Elixir6 x Carrying Lotus (L)
3 x Leezpunk Crest
2 x Raw Dumud
2 x High Quality Pal Oil		Moderate permanent boost to Carrying Capacity

Be sure to check out all of our latest guides and news for Palworld at Twinfinite, such as All Lifmunk Effigy Locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel
Stephanie Watel is a freelance writer for Twinfinite. Stephanie has been with the site for a few months, and in the games media industry for about a year. Stephanie typically covers the latest news and a variety of gaming guides for the site, and loves gardening and being the bird lady of the neighborhood. She has a BA in Writing from Pace University in NY.