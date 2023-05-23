All Primordial Arts Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you’re looking for a Roblox game that focuses on PVP, Primordial Arts might be your cup of tea. It’s still in development, but the game is functional nonetheless. You’ll get to wield destructive powers, ranging from fire to vampiric, and level your skills through combat. Since the game is strictly PVP, it gets rough for new players. Take these Primordial Arts codes to make your start a bit easier.

All Active Primordial Arts Codes in Roblox

For some free in-game rewards, use the following Roblox codes that are still active as of May 2023.

There are no working codes at this time.

Though Primordial Arts doesn’t have codes just yet, you do receive a bonus of sorts for playing. When you hop into the game, you’ll be given a random power. Don’t like what you got? Head back to the main menu and choose ‘Spin.’ From there you’ll see that you have 10 free spins right off the bat. Just make sure to select ‘Confirm’ if it lands on a power you want.

All Expired Roblox Code in Primordial Arts

As of May 2023, you can no longer use these codes in Primordial Arts.

None of the codes have expired yet.

Codes are notorious for being short lived. It’s good practice to use them in-game as soon as you can before you lose out on easy rewards.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Since Primordial Arts is still early in development, a code redemption system hasn’t been implemented yet. We’ll update as soon as it does!

With that said, if you haven’t taken advantage of the free spins, you can head over to the Primordial Arts Trello to see what kind of powers you’d like to spin for.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of the Primordial Arts codes, though the free spins are still worth utilizing. They’re especially helpful if, like me, you end up with a common power. It’ll make your future encounters against other players a lot easier!

