The release date of One Punch Man:World is closer than ever, and fans are eager to find out every single detail about the game. If you want to know which heroes from the beloved franchise you can control, you’re in luck. Here is our guide on all playable characters in One Punch Man World.

Which Characters are Playable in One Punch Man World?

Image Source: T3 Studio

So far, eight playable characters are confirmed for One Punch Man World. Note though that we are sure this list isn’t permanent, and that more playable heroes will be added in future updates. So here is the list of playable characters in One Punch Man World.

Saitama

Puri-Puri Prisoner

Genos

Mumen Rider

Atomic Samurai

Golden Ball

Speed-O-Sound Sonic

Lightning Max

Saitama

As expected, Saitama leads the playable characters list once more. The main protagonist of the One Punch Man series takes that role again. Expect his strongest version and epic battles involving our hero.

Let’s not forget Saitama’s humble beginnings when he was just an ordinary man. That changed the day he saved a boy from a crab monster. From that moment, he vowed to continue helping people, trained hard, and became the hero we know today.

Puri-Puri Prisoner

His name suggests the obvious – Puri-Puri is a Prisoner. He is also the leader of prisoners in Smelly Lid Prison.

Although some players consider Puri-Puri Prisoner as one of the weaker playable characters in One Punch Man World, he isn’t someone you should mess with. He is fearless and is capable of taking down some of the most formidable enemies.

Genos

Saitama’s best friend Genos has a turbulent past behind him. He was attacked by a cyborg when he was a kid and barely survived it. Dr. Kuseno saved him and turned him into a cyborg, too.

After Genos met Saitama, they started to train together to enhance their fighting skills. Eventually, they became very good friends.

Mumen Rider

A human among superheroes, Mumen Rider is not someone to be underestimated. His real name is Satoru.

Although Satoru may lack the strength and powers of superheroes, he certainly doesn’t lack the courage. With his bike, Mumen Rider creates trouble for his enemies and is a respectable character in the One Punch Man series.

Atomic Samurai

We have a samurai here, ladies and gentlemen! No one can match the speed of Atomic Samurai’s wielding of his sword. That’s why he is considered the best swordsman amongst members of the Hero Association.

He is called Kamikaze and this master samurai excels in Iajiutsu, which is a quick-draw sword technique. You can only imagine what that mastery brings to his swordsman skills.

Golden Ball

Another regular guy among superhumans, Golden Ball compensates for that with his powerful weapon: a slingshot.

That’s why Golden Ball is a good character when it comes to fighting. With his slingshot strikes, he can take down most of the enemies he encounters.

Speed-O-Sound Sonic

A well-known character in the One Punch Man series. Speed-O-Sound Sonic is sometimes a villain and sometimes an anti-hero. But he is always Saitama’s sworn enemy.

Anyhow, he is not the type of guy you want to encounter on a battlefield. As a master assassin, Speed-O-Sound Sonic is incredibly fast, and he is not giving up on revenge against Saitama.

Lightning Max

As his name suggests, Lightning Max is one of the fastest playable characters in One Punch Man: World. He is also a karate master.

With his pace and karate skills combined, he inflicts fatal kicks on his enemies. The trick is that his karate kicks are also electrified, thanks to his shoes which constantly recharge.

That’s all there is to know at this moment about the playable characters in One Punch Man World. This list is almost certainly not final, and we can expect even more playable characters to be added after the game release or in later updates.