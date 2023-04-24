One Punch Man Chapter 184 Release Date & Spoilers
The plot train is back on track.
The plot can move forward now that the lengthy battle between Saitama and Tatsumaki has concluded. While there was quite a detour, the story is ready to get back on track. Here’s everything we know about the release date of One Punch Man chapter 184 and potential story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does One Punch Man Chapter 184 Come Out?
One Punch Man has one of the most scattered Shonen Jump manga release schedules. For instance, chapter 184 comes out on April 26, but only in Japanese and through the Tonari Jump website. This is good for those who like reading raw scans, but the English versions have lagged behind.
English publisher Viz Media is still on chapter 182 (listed on the site as 180). However, there isn’t any known date for chapter 183 or onward. At this point, it will probably be early May when English readers can expect the new chapter.
All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Might Happen in One Punch Man Chapter 184?
As the release date is for the release through the original Japanese publisher, it is highly unlikely that leaks will come out. However, there are obvious places the story is going to make a few guesses.
Chapter 183 finally returned to the events shown in chapter 177 after the Tsukoyomi member fight. Many people witnessed Saitama fighting with Tatsumaki, and his celebrity status grew. However, the Hero Association also worked with Fubuki to cover up what happened in their fight.
There is still a scandal building because all of the villains that escaped (before being stopped) were apparently begin sold. The chapter ends with Child Emperor finding out the truth behind the cover-up, and that will likely be where 184 picks up. It is almost guaranteed that he will be the one to make the Saitama connection.
This is everything you need to know regarding the release date of One Punch Man chapter 184 and potential story spoilers. For more One Punch Man news and guides, check out our links below.
