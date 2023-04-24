All Pangea Figurine Locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Dinosaur enthusiasts can rejoice in the newest Dino Digits Quiz of Burning Shores, showcasing a scavenger hunt for pre-historic items. Each object will get you one step closer to the test, along with the achievement of a PlayStation trophy. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Pangea Figurine locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores to unlock the Dino Digits Quiz.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Pangea Figurine Location Guide

Players must collect five Pangea Figurines throughout the map to begin the test in Burning Shores. Those who complete this trial will earn the Complete the Dino Digits Quiz trophy and unlock an exciting cutscene within Pangea Park.

Burning Shores Dimorphodon Pangea Figurine Location & Door Code

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Door Code: 111464

One of the first Pangea Figurines is on an island below Heaven’s Rest, where you’ll see a locked room with a console. Once players enter the code, they can turn right to pick up the item and collect some valuables for their adventure.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Burning Shores Queen Rex Pangea Figurine Location

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

The next location is to the west of Burning Shores, and you can fast travel there using the Campfire system. First, players must examine the fallen machine near the Pangea Figurine waypoint, where they will eventually use their Pullcaster to find a Shell-Walker. You’ll then need to highlight the track with your Focus and follow it until you reach an enemy area.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

You must clear out this destination to find the item using Acid arrows against the multiple Shell-Walkers. Once the battle ends, you’ll need to loot the machines to get the Pangea Figurine.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Burning Shores Green Raptor Pangea Figurine Location

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

At the center of the map, you will find another Pangea Figurine of Horizon Forbidden West in one of the Fandom Zones. However, the figurine has been relocated to a parking garage, so you must go to this destination to claim the prize (near the Stalker Site):

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

To reach the Green Raptor, players must go down to the last level of the parking garage until they come across a car, in which you can open the trunk to reveal its location.

Burning Shores Red Raptor Pangea Figurine Location

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Players can search for one of the last Pangea Figurines on the west side of the map within a building. But, the only way to get to it is by blowing up the Firegleam above to create a hole.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the figurine has been misplaced again, and you must travel to a mansion above the lava stream.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

When players reach the mansion, they must use their flying mount to grab the metal clamp on top of the roof, allowing them to pick up the Red Raptor.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Burning Shores Reggie the Pterodactyl Pangea Figurine Location

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

The Reggie the Pterodactyl Pangea Figurine is inside a building in Pangea Park, marked with a question mark waypoint. You can go to the side of the structure to find a vent and double-jump near it to open it.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Players must travel to the end of the vent to grab Reggie on a desk (you can exit this room by using the Pullcaster on the wall):

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

How to Complete the Dino Digits Quiz in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

With all five Pangea Figurines on hand, you can go to Pangea Park to begin the Dino Digits Quiz using the Collectables data you’ve acquired to figure out the codes.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

If you aren’t sure what the numbers are, you can enter the following codes from left to right on the consoles (one being the most left and five being the most right):

6837 4331 378 785 1051

To get a complete overview, players can also use this image to solve the Dino Digits Quiz:

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

After you enter the correct codes, you will be rewarded with the Completed the Dino Digits Quiz trophy, along with an abundance of XP and Skill points.

That does it for our guide on all Pangea Figurine locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on where to find Brimshine.

