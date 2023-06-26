All Paladins: Champions of the Realm Codes

Image Source: Evil Mojo Games

Not only is Paladins a load of fun on a quiet day off, it’s free to play. It’s incredibly easy to hop into a match before knocking out a few errands. What’s even better is that you’ll occasionally collect a few free rewards in the form of Paladins codes. So, we figured we share the load!

All Working Codes in Paladins Codes

As of June 24, 2023, the following codes are still in working order in Paladins, so get them while they last:

APXRCRCBD47071212 : Redeem this code for a Radiant Chest roll

: Redeem this code for a Radiant Chest roll APXSFCAEB58D71212 : Use this code to obtain Infernal Seris

: Use this code to obtain Infernal Seris AZDRCRCFS42272018 : You’ll get a unique skin with this code

: You’ll get a unique skin with this code AZDRCXYYF67872018 : And another unique skin with this one

: And another unique skin with this one WAXHZZDFF54672017: The last code that rewards a unique skin

Every Expired Code in Paladins

Welcome to the Graveyard of Paladins Codes, where all codes go when they die. In other words: You can’t use these codes anymore because they’re expired:

PBEB039513B260909

PBEB16F4B4EB60909

PBEB3DF4B4EB60909

PCBC1E975BA7360719

PCSY18FE15DEE60711

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Evil Mojo Games via Twinfinite

With all this talk of free codes, how exactly does it work? Not all that complicated, as a matter of fact. You can do it from the main menu, like so:

At the main menu, open up the Store. Along the top, select the Account tab. It’s at the end, on the right. Choose Redeem Code. Type in an active code—they are case-sensitive—and select Submit.

That’s all there is to redeeming codes in Paladins, folks, but do you have to go already? We have all sorts of codes list you can peruse for free stuff elsewhere, like Roblox. If you prefer mobile games, Outerplane has some good finds, too!

