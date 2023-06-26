All Paladins: Champions of the Realm Codes
Take these Paladins codes without question. You’ve earned them!
Not only is Paladins a load of fun on a quiet day off, it’s free to play. It’s incredibly easy to hop into a match before knocking out a few errands. What’s even better is that you’ll occasionally collect a few free rewards in the form of Paladins codes. So, we figured we share the load!
All Working Codes in Paladins Codes
As of June 24, 2023, the following codes are still in working order in Paladins, so get them while they last:
- APXRCRCBD47071212: Redeem this code for a Radiant Chest roll
- APXSFCAEB58D71212: Use this code to obtain Infernal Seris
- AZDRCRCFS42272018: You’ll get a unique skin with this code
- AZDRCXYYF67872018: And another unique skin with this one
- WAXHZZDFF54672017: The last code that rewards a unique skin
Every Expired Code in Paladins
Welcome to the Graveyard of Paladins Codes, where all codes go when they die. In other words: You can’t use these codes anymore because they’re expired:
- PBEB039513B260909
- PBEB16F4B4EB60909
- PBEB3DF4B4EB60909
- PCBC1E975BA7360719
- PCSY18FE15DEE60711
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
With all this talk of free codes, how exactly does it work? Not all that complicated, as a matter of fact. You can do it from the main menu, like so:
- At the main menu, open up the Store.
- Along the top, select the Account tab. It’s at the end, on the right.
- Choose Redeem Code. Type in an active code—they are case-sensitive—and select Submit.
That’s all there is to redeeming codes in Paladins, folks, but do you have to go already? We have all sorts of codes list you can peruse for free stuff elsewhere, like Roblox. If you prefer mobile games, Outerplane has some good finds, too!
About the author
- Paladins Reveals New Champion, Octavia; Releases This Month
- Paladins Adds Demonic Heavy Raum to Roster, Reveals Additional Skins
- Top 5 Best Champions in Paladins
- Top 5 Best Free Paladins Skins You Need to Download
- Is Paladins Free on Nintendo Switch? What You Need to Know