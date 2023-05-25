All Outerplane Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Smilegate Holdings, Inc

When you’re hankering for anime, RPGs, and turn-based combat, there’s always Outerplane. You’ll power up your favorite characters, put together the best team, and beat down vicious monsters and their leaders. You’ll need a good head for strategy if you’re hoping to play. If you do jump into the game, take these Outerplane codes for some free gifts.

All Active Outerplane Codes in Roblox

The following gifts can be collected, as of May 2023, in Outerplane:

OUTERGAME30 : Using this code nets you 300 Ether

: Using this code nets you 300 Ether PLAYOUTERPLANE1 : Redeem this code for 500 Ether

: Redeem this code for 500 Ether PLAYOUTERPLANE2 : Use this code for 120 stamina and 20 cake slices

: Use this code for 120 stamina and 20 cake slices OUTER1ST : This code will reward a whopping 1,500 Ether

: This code will reward a whopping 1,500 Ether LISHAGIFT: This code grants 1,500 Ether, a profile frame, 60 stamina, 20 cake slices

Unlike, say, Roblox, free codes for mobile games tend to have even shorter lifespans. You’ll want to redeem these as soon as possible. Ether is especially valuable for summoning, gold, and stamina.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Outerplane

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use these codes anymore. They’ve since expired, as of May 2023, and are no longer useful:

Hurray! No codes have expired… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming your free goodies in Outerplane is quite straightforward and easy. Here’s how you redeem codes in-game:

In the top-right corner, tap on the four dots. Choose Settings, located in the bottom-right corner. In the Settings, choose the Account tab and select Enter Coupon. Type in an activate code (they are case-sensitive) and select OK. Now go into your mailbox and collect the free gifts.

With the latest Outerplane codes, you can collect a mighty sum of valuable resources, especially Ether given its premium status. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for them; they’re usually given out sparingly. At any rate, if you want more free stuff, you’ll find more codes using the links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts