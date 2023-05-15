Image Source: Roblox Corporation

A player’s Gamertag is one of the most crucial aspects of account creation, as a way to show off their distinct personalities with a select few characters. However, some choices can lead to issues that can ban you from playing the game, resulting in error prompts. In this guide, we’ll assist you with Roblox error 901 with a few tips and tricks to resolve the problem.

Roblox Error 901 Solution

According to the Roblox Help page, error code 901 typically occurs when players sign up for an account or link their Gamertag. The issue seemingly only occurs for Xbox users, but others may experience it as well. So, if you are currently facing this prevention, you can utilize these methods to get back to Roblox:

Ensure that your username is appropriate and meets the requirements.

Log into your Roblox account on another device (PC or phone) and attempt to log in again to your Xbox.

Create a new Gamertag.

Appeal your account on the Support page.

Update Roblox with the latest patch.

Restart the Xbox console.

Reinstall Roblox.

Check to see if Roblox’s servers are down.

Wait for the moderation period to end.

Those signing up for a Roblox account will encounter the error 901 when their Gamertag does not meet the requirements, such as using inappropriate words or personal information (addresses/phone numbers.) The username should also be at least three characters with a maximum of 20.

Gamertags may also be moderated by the Roblox Corporation, which may be causing the error for Xbox users. You can check on the status of your account by logging into your PC or mobile device, where you can appeal a banned profile. But, if you don’t want to play the waiting game, you can start fresh with a new Gamertag with the correct information to get back on track.

When these techniques don’t work, you can still perform the standard procedures of updating Roblox or restarting your system.

That does it for our guide on how to fix Roblox error 901. For more help, be sure to explore the relevant links, including a solution to error 769.

