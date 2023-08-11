All New Hero Skins in Overwatch 2 Season 6

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion has finally arrived, bringing the largest content drop to the game in Overwatch history. To tie all of this new content together is a brand-new seasonal Battle Pass theme, based on Null Sector’s invasion. Many of the new cosmetics explore the idea of certain heroes being kidnapped and Omnic-ified, as well as some additional apocalypse themes. If you’re wondering about all of the new cosmetics available now that Season 6 is live, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion – All New Hero Skins, Listed

Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Invasion has many new cosmetics, available to earn through the Battle Pass, Challenges, or purchasing through the Overwatch Store. We’ve rounded up a complete list of every Hero skin currently available as of right now on launch day, as well as some extras that we’ll see appear in the Shop at some point, so take a look below to help you figure out which ones you’ll want to work on claiming for yourself.

Junker Queen – Rugby

We all know that rugby is a very common and much-beloved sport in the Southern Hemisphere, and Junker Queen is here to reflect that, dressed up in a uniform to show off her Aussie pride with green and yellow colors, resembling the Australian national Rugby team. Junker Queen’s Rugby skin will pop up for purchase in the Overwatch Shop at some point this season, so keep your eyes peeled!

Orisa – Carved

The warrior of Numbani received a new cosmetic, changing her usual metallic omnic body to one that appears to be crafted from wood, resembling a tiki carving. This skin has some very nice details both in the face painting, and the piece of cloth that hangs from her body. If you’re interested in picking up this new Epic skin, you’ll need to keep your eyes on the Overwatch 2 Store this season, and wait until it’s in rotation — worth the wait, if you ask me!

Roadhog – Cairn

Our classic bulky hog man becomes a bulky moss man in Roadhog’s new Cairn cosmetic, giving him a muddy gray-brown tone to his skin, complete with a brand new tattoo. There are also patches of mossy grass sprouting from his armor and clothing, giving him the appearance of a radioactive apocalypse survivor. You can unlock Cairn Roadhog by reaching level 30 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Winston – Lab Technician

Everyone’s favorite gorilla ditches his spacesuit and trades it in for a lab technician outfit in Winston’s new Hero skin. While at first, I glanced over this one, dismissing it as one of my lesser favorites, the longer I looked, the more details I began to appreciate. I mean, just look at his tie and smartwatch — that screams ‘Winston’, and his little name tag to top it all off? Amazing. This skin is so fitting and hilarious for Winston’s character, and best of all, it can be unlocked by simply reaching Tier 60 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Zarya – Apocalypse

Zarya is known for being intimidatingly buff and strong, so there’s no surprise she’d make it through an apocalypse. This skin delivers that exact concept, providing the Russian Tank Hero with a full outfit enabling her to survive such conditions. From the studded knee-pads to the hood and gas mask, I can only assume that Zarya is not only surviving the apocalypse but absolutely thriving at the challenge. Zarya’s Apocalypse skin can be unlocked by reaching Tier 50 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Ashe – Snake Wrangler

The beloved leader of the deadlock rebels receives a makeover in her brand-new Snake Wrangler skin, swapping her snowy white locks and scarlet irises for black and gold leathers, and an intimidating reptilian gaze. Ashe’s Snake Wrangler skin may not be her most detailed cosmetic in the Gallery, but it certainly is appealing, with a clean design, great color palette, and even some unique tattoos locked to the cosmetic — plus, the gold coloration shines even more once Ashe’s golden gun is equipped. To unlock this skin, you’ll need to reach Tier 70 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Bastion – Fire Engine

Bweep bwoop? More like wee-woo! Bastion received a hilariously good cosmetic with the new Fire Engine skin, redecorating the friendly neighborhood Omnic in bright reds and yellows. There’s no arguing about this one, it’s easily one of Bastion’s best skins in the game, hands down. Plus, look at the little matching fire hats he’s sharing with his bird pal, Ganymede! We can only hope that when this skin hits the Overwatch Shop at some point this season, that it will come with an additional voice line of Bastion mimicking a fire engine. Let’s be real, we would all be spamming it non-stop.

Cassidy – C-455 Sharpshooter

Cassidy’s S-455 Sharpshooter cosmetic explores the idea of the gunslinger being captured by Null Sector and turned into an omnic. This is such an interesting skin to look at, with quite a different visual to Cassidy’s persona, yet still carrying enough details, such as the hat and cloak, to make it obvious that it’s him. Without a doubt, the Null Sector skins are some of the best to release this season, with Cassidy’s C-455 Sharpshooter being one of two that can only be obtained through purchase of the Ultimate Invasion Bundle.

Junkrat – Aviator

Uh-oh, I don’t know if I’d trust this guy to fly anything without blowing it up! Regardless, Junkrat has received a new Aviator cosmetic this season, dressing the Junker up in muted browns and black tones, complete with an aviator hat and goggles. This one will be available for purchase from the Overwatch Shop at some point during Season 6, so keep an eye out if you want to snag this cosmetic and take flight.

Mei – Flower Child

This one makes me laugh a bit, purely because Mei always seems so shy and anxious, mumbling ‘sorry, sorry, sorry’ on repeat — it’s almost hard to imagine her embracing the chill and relaxed ways of the hippie. Regardless, she receives an amusing Flower Child Legendary skin this season, complete with a little flower headband and circular shades. If you wanna spread the flower power this Season 6, you’ll need to wait until it shows up in rotation within the Overwatch Store, where you’ll be able to purchase and add it to your gallery if you wish.

Pharah – P-900 Warhead

Joining the crew captured by Null Sector is Pharah, who’s been redesigned as a fearsome Warhead bot, flying through the air as an intimidating red flash and sending rockets hailing down on her victims. There’s not much else to say, other than this is a badass cosmetic to grab this season. To unlock the P-900 Warhead skin for Pharah, you’ll just need to purchase the Premium Battle Pass, causing it to automatically unlock at Tier 1.

Sombra – Quicksilver

Sombra’s usual bright, high-tech cybernetic appearance is replaced with a more metallic look, giving a different spin to the futuristic hacker visual. I’m unsure just yet if this is simply an ‘upgrade’ concept for the Talon DPS, or if this is an Omnic take on her, but either way, it sure is intriguing seeing her usual neon purple tones replaced with cool shades such as silver and blue. This cosmetic will be available to purchase from the Overwatch Store at some point during Season 6, so keep an eye out if you want to add this one to your Hero Gallery.

Sojourn – Vigilante

Sojourn receives a badass new look with her Vigilante cosmetic, previously seen in the official ‘Calling’ animated short. To unlock this skin, you’ll need to complete the Invasion Survivor Challenge, which can be unlocked by purchasing an Invasion Bundle from the Overwatch Store. If you’re looking to grab the Battle Pass this season, you may want to opt for the $15 USD Invasion Bundle instead, as this will also give you enough Overwatch Coins to purchase the Premium Battle Pass.

Symmetra – S-900 Sentry

Symmetra is another Hero to receive an Omnic-ified makeover this Season 6, replacing her calm and collected soft blues with chaotic neon purples and greens, which is an interesting change for the symmetry and order-obsessed character, perhaps linking to how Null Sector corrupts not just the bodies, but the minds of our beloved Heroes in these Invasion concepts. To unlock Sym’s S-900 Sentry skin, you’ll need to reach Tier 40 of the Premium Battle Pass.

Torbjorn – Dark Iron

Torbjorn’s usual bright yellow and red tones are replaced with steely silver and black colors in his new Dark Iron skin, giving him a more serious and perhaps evil appearance than the cheery mechanic we all know and love. This is a very simple but great skin for Torb, utilizing a color palette that works well with his character. To unlock the Dark Iron skin for Tobjorn, you’ll need to reach level 10 of the Battle Pass, where it will unlock for both Premium and Free Pass holders.

Ana – A-7000 Wargod

Ana is the lucky recipient of Season’s Mythic skin, the A-7000 Wargod cosmetic. This is a unique and badass Omnic-ified variant of Ana, fully customizable with three different color palettes, three different Omnic builds, and two different guns to choose from. To unlock this amazing cosmetic, you’ll need to complete the cosmetic side of the Premium Battle Pass, reaching Tier 80.

Brigitte – Sparkplug

Brigitte’s fantastic Sparkplug skin, based on her look in the Ironclad Invasion Mission, is up for grabs this Season too! The name of this skin is an adorable reference to Tobjorn’s nickname for his daughter, Sparkplug, which only makes me adore this cosmetic even more.

This is one of the best cosmetics for Brigitte so far in Overwatch 2, giving her a modern spin on a classic Mechanic outfit, complete with a flannel shirt wrapped around her waist and headband holding her back in a brand-new style. To receive this skin, you’ll need to complete the Saviour of the World Challenge from the limited-time Underworld event.

Illari – Llama Pajamas

Alongside the collection of basic and Legendary Skins that Illari has received upon her revival, much like any new Hero, she’s also the recipient of a brand new Legendary skin, available to anyone who reaches Tier 20 of the Premium Battle Pass. This one is an adorable cosmetic, dressing her up in Llama pajamas, which is very amusing considering it’s been confirmed by the devs that she has a pet llama companion.

Kiriko – K-2000 Blademaster

Kiriko’s K-2000 Blademaster skin is the second cosmetic available in the Ultimate Invasion Bundle, alongside Cassidy’s C-455 Sharpshooter skin. This skin reimagines the beloved protector of Kanezaka in Omnic form, switching up her blue and red palette for silver, black, and bright purple. This skin also has quite a similar face to Genji’s cyborg helmet, which is amusing considering the two of them grew up together.

Kiriko – Time Keeper

Lucky Kiriko received not one but two new skins this season, with the second cosmetic being her new Time Keeper skin, set to arrive in the Overwatch Shop at some point during Season 6. This skin reimagines Kiriko in fantasy-like robes, reimagining her as a manipulator of time. Following her Rogue skin from the last second, this cosmetic also carries a fun touch of fantasy and will make a great addition to any Kiriko main’s Hero Gallery.

Lifeweaver – Synthwave

Lifeweaver receives a bright new cosmetic with his Epic Synthwave skin, set to appear for purchase in the Overwatch Shop at some point during Season 6. This skin takes Lifeweaver’s default outfit and switches up the colors to bright gradients between shades of pink, purple, and orange. The pattern on his pants and Petal Platform are also slightly altered for this cosmetic, helping to fit into the Synthwave theme. If you’re looking for a skin to match Synthwave Tracer from Season 4.

Moira – Rosewood

Lastly, Talon’s wicked scientist receives a new cosmetic with Moira’s Rosewood skin, swapping her heavy purple tones and red hair for black hair, and muted green and brown shades, complete with a rose in place of her usual metal eyepiece. To snag this skin, you’ll need to wait patiently until it pops up in rotation within the Overwatch Store, where you’ll be able to purchase it for Overwatch Coins.

That's everything you need to know about all of the new cosmetics available in Overwatch 2's Season 6 Invasion.