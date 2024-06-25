All New Cars in GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties Update

The latest update is here, so check out all new cars in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update. The big summer expansion adds a whole new bounty system to the game, allowing you to catch wanted criminals across Los Santos. It also adds nine new vehicles to the game, all of which you can use in the new missions. Let’s take a look at all of these new cars!
All New Cars in the GTA Online Summer 2024 Update
|Car Name
|Price
|Vendor
|Invetero Coquette D1
|$1,500,000
|Legendary Motorsport
|Annis Euros X32
|$1,499,000
|Legendary Motorsport
|Ubermacht Niobe
|$1,880,000
|Legendary Motorsport
|Enus Paragon S
|$2,010,000
|Legendary Motorsport
|Bollokan Envisage
|$2,472,000
|Legendary Motorsport
|Greenwood Cruiser
|$3,682,500
|Warstock Cache and Carry
|Dorado Cruiser
|$3,753,750
|Warstock Cache and Carry
|Impaler SZ Cruiser
|$3,540,000
|Warstock Cache and Carry
|Declasse Yosemite 1500
|$1,205,000
|Southern San Andreas Super Autos
How to Get New Cars in GTA Online Summer 2024 Update
Like most other vehicles in GTA Online, the only way to get the new cars listed above is to buy them using the in-game web browser. You can access this by pressing up on the D-pad to bring up your character’s mobile phone, and then scrolling down to the web browser app. In the table above, you can see which website to go to for each of the cars, so head there, make sure you’ve got enough cash, and purchase the car of your choice.
Of course, you can also spend some extra cash to upgrade the cars. This is par for the course with GTA Online vehicles, where you can upgrade their speed and durability, or alter their cosmetic appearance. This isn’t available for all of the vehicles on the list above, so it’s worth taking your car to Los Santos Customs to double-check.
Fortunately, it seems like more cars are due to arrive as part of the Bottom Dollar Bounties update later on, too. As per leaker nkzGTA, there are others slated to land as mid-update bonuses later down the line:
Those are all the new cars in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties update! For more on the game, check out how to start bounty hunting missions and how to complete Short Trips quests.