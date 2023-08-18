All Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24

I think it’s fair to say at this point that Ultimate Team — whether in American football or otherwise — rules everything around us. We know it, EA Sports knows it, and nearly every major sports title outside of this umbrella does too. We just cannot help ourselves! So with that in mind, here’s all the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24 through Field Pass.

Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Rewards in Madden 24

Madden Ultimate Team begins in Season 1, giving players just over a month and a half to earn as many rewards as they can. You’ll quickly learn Season 1 has 61 levels of rewards waiting to be earned. From coins and Elite Packs to player-specific tokens, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Level Reward(s) 2 70+ OVR Gold Player 3 10,000 Coins 4 83 OVR D’Andre Swift (HB) 5 70+ OVR Gold Player 6 Max Fantasy Pack 7 10,000 Coins 8 84 OVR Bryce Young (QB) 9 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 10 Max Fantasy Pack 11 Playmaker Pack 12 10,000 Coins 13 North Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1) 14 Max Fantasy Pack 15 Jalen Ramsey Token 16 10,000 Coins 17 Playmaker Pack 18 East Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1) 19 10,000 Coins 20 Headliners Pack 21 85 OVR Reggie White (LE) 22 10,000 Coins 23 Pro Playmaker Pack 24 South Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1) 25 10,000 Coins 26 Bryce Young Token 27 Max Fantasy Pack 28 10,000 Coins 29 Star Elite Pack 30 Jalen Ramsey Token 31 Playmaker Pack 32 West Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1) 33 10,000 Coins 34 86 OVR DeAndre Hopkins (WR) 35 Max Fantasy Pack 36 Star Elite Pack 37 Wembley Stadium 38 10,000 Coins 39 Max Fantasy Pack 40 Playmaker Pack 41 Jalen Ramsey Token 42 10,000 Coins 43 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 44 Max Fantasy Pack 45 Star Elite Pack 46 10,000 Coins 47 All Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1) 48 10,000 Coins 49 Star Elite Pack 50 Reggie White Token 51 Pro Playmaker Pack 52 10,000 Coins 53 Max Fantasy Pack 54 10,000 Coins 55 Jalen Ramsey Token 56 10,000 Coins 57 Season 2 XP Collectible (Grants 10K XP in S2) 58 10,000 Coins 59 Star Elite Pack 60 10,000 Coins 61 Triumph Elite Pack

Notable MUT Changes From Madden NFL 23 to Madden 24

To reach Level 61, players will need to rack up 1.5 million XP across MUT. Keeping that in mind, a quick skim of last year’s Season 1 level rewards did reveal a few differences.

The Season 2 XP Collectible grants 10K less XP than last year’s edition. However, there appears to be more pack rewards in MUT Seasons this time around. It’s all about balance, right? Additionally, the player-specific card rewards are on average lower overall than they were last year.

But again, this may come down to balance. After all, player tokens weren’t part of Season 1 in Madden 23. One thing remains absolutely certain, however, and that’s the fact that players will need to grind to reap the benefits.

Or spend lots of their own money. But we try to point you away from doing so.

How to Unlock MUT Rewards in Madden 24

For Ultimate Team veterans out there, you may go about your business. For anyone new to the party, you’ll be happy to know there are plenty of ways to earn MUT rewards. Daily Missions are arguably the best way to bank early XP, but the fun doesn’t have to end there.

Headliners Challenges as well as season-specific ones are two other ways for players to earn XP and other rewards. Solo Battles, where players can take on up to four new CPU challengers every morning, refreshes weekly. There’s even a leaderboard to climb!

But maybe you’re seeking out unique events that come with their own set of rules. Well then, it sounds like House Rules is the mode for you. And of course, there will always be head-to-head competition waiting for anybody brave enough to step up. Put another way, it’s very easy to earn coins, points, and XP. It just comes down to how much time you’re willing to devote to the grind.

That’s everything you need to know with regards to all Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24. We’ll have to see how the rewards change from season to season, but in the meantime keep your eyes here for continued Madden 24 coverage.