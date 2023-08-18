Guides

All Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24

Get ready to grind on the gridiron.

Madden Ultimate Team MUT Level Rewards Madden 24
Image via EA Sports

I think it’s fair to say at this point that Ultimate Team — whether in American football or otherwise — rules everything around us. We know it, EA Sports knows it, and nearly every major sports title outside of this umbrella does too. We just cannot help ourselves! So with that in mind, here’s all the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24 through Field Pass.

Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Rewards in Madden 24

MUT Rewards Madden 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Madden Ultimate Team begins in Season 1, giving players just over a month and a half to earn as many rewards as they can. You’ll quickly learn Season 1 has 61 levels of rewards waiting to be earned. From coins and Elite Packs to player-specific tokens, there’s plenty to look forward to.

LevelReward(s)
270+ OVR Gold Player
310,000 Coins
483 OVR D’Andre Swift (HB)
570+ OVR Gold Player
6Max Fantasy Pack
710,000 Coins
884 OVR Bryce Young (QB)
9Pro Max Fantasy Pack
10Max Fantasy Pack
11Playmaker Pack
1210,000 Coins
13North Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1)
14Max Fantasy Pack
15Jalen Ramsey Token
1610,000 Coins
17Playmaker Pack
18East Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1)
1910,000 Coins
20Headliners Pack
2185 OVR Reggie White (LE)
2210,000 Coins
23Pro Playmaker Pack
24South Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1)
2510,000 Coins
26Bryce Young Token
27Max Fantasy Pack
2810,000 Coins
29Star Elite Pack
30Jalen Ramsey Token
31Playmaker Pack
32West Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1)
3310,000 Coins
3486 OVR DeAndre Hopkins (WR)
35Max Fantasy Pack
36Star Elite Pack
37Wembley Stadium
3810,000 Coins
39Max Fantasy Pack
40Playmaker Pack
41Jalen Ramsey Token
4210,000 Coins
43Pro Max Fantasy Pack
44Max Fantasy Pack
45Star Elite Pack
4610,000 Coins
47All Uniform Fantasy Pack (S1)
4810,000 Coins
49Star Elite Pack
50Reggie White Token
51Pro Playmaker Pack
5210,000 Coins
53Max Fantasy Pack
5410,000 Coins
55Jalen Ramsey Token
5610,000 Coins
57Season 2 XP Collectible (Grants 10K XP in S2)
5810,000 Coins
59Star Elite Pack
6010,000 Coins
61Triumph Elite Pack

Notable MUT Changes From Madden NFL 23 to Madden 24

To reach Level 61, players will need to rack up 1.5 million XP across MUT. Keeping that in mind, a quick skim of last year’s Season 1 level rewards did reveal a few differences.

The Season 2 XP Collectible grants 10K less XP than last year’s edition. However, there appears to be more pack rewards in MUT Seasons this time around. It’s all about balance, right? Additionally, the player-specific card rewards are on average lower overall than they were last year.

But again, this may come down to balance. After all, player tokens weren’t part of Season 1 in Madden 23. One thing remains absolutely certain, however, and that’s the fact that players will need to grind to reap the benefits.

Or spend lots of their own money. But we try to point you away from doing so.

Unlocking MUT Level Rewards Madden 24
Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

How to Unlock MUT Rewards in Madden 24

For Ultimate Team veterans out there, you may go about your business. For anyone new to the party, you’ll be happy to know there are plenty of ways to earn MUT rewards. Daily Missions are arguably the best way to bank early XP, but the fun doesn’t have to end there.

Headliners Challenges as well as season-specific ones are two other ways for players to earn XP and other rewards. Solo Battles, where players can take on up to four new CPU challengers every morning, refreshes weekly. There’s even a leaderboard to climb!

But maybe you’re seeking out unique events that come with their own set of rules. Well then, it sounds like House Rules is the mode for you. And of course, there will always be head-to-head competition waiting for anybody brave enough to step up. Put another way, it’s very easy to earn coins, points, and XP. It just comes down to how much time you’re willing to devote to the grind.

That’s everything you need to know with regards to all Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) Level Rewards in Madden 24. We’ll have to see how the rewards change from season to season, but in the meantime keep your eyes here for continued Madden 24 coverage.

Related Posts

About the author

Shaun Ranft

Shaun Ranft is a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who has been with the site and writing about games in general since 2022. While he typically covers any major sports title, he also cannot get enough of Telltale's The Walking Dead, Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds, Arkham, and the Horizon series.

More Stories by Shaun Ranft

Comments