EA Sports and Ultimate Team, they go together like chocolate and peanut butter, am I right? But what if you’re susceptible to burnout and just want to earn rewards as quickly as possible? Well short of spending a lot of your own money, there are ways to go about doing so. That’s why I’m here to tell you how to get MUT coins fast in Madden 24.

Guide to Earning MUT Coins Fast in Madden 24

If any of you have never played Madden Ultimate Team but have dabbled in what was once known as FIFA Ultimate Team, I’ve got some news: The only difference, really, is the sport. Whether it’s MUT or FUT, coins are what you’re going to want. In order to get them, you’ll have to play plenty. Fortunately, you won’t have to just grind through games to earn them.

Challenges

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Whether they’re of the daily or season-specific variety, Challenges offer players the opportunity to earn all kinds of MUT rewards — from coins and XP to specialty items. Rewards vary depending on the season and theme, but daily challenges are always there for a player to fall back on. If you’re looking to pick up some coins right away, this is your best bet.

Leveling up With Seasons & Field Pass

Field Pass was introduced last year and continues to serve as the MUT progression system in Madden 24. With an astonishing 61 levels to conquer in Season 1, Field Pass gives players ample opportunity to earn coins. But that’s not all!

While many levels are rewarded with various packs, specific players, and collectible tokens, you’ll also encounter several levels that reward the player with 10,000 coins. That’s a lot of quiche. Kind of.

Auction on the Marketplace or Quick Sell Cards

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Chances are, most if not all player-specific rewards through Field Pass will be untradable. But if you’re buying packs with MUT coins to jumpstart your team, you’ll be able to auction off or quick sell those. Obviously, chances of you hitting the jackpot with every pack opening are slim. That said, a handful of quick sells early on will give you a solid coin cushion to build off of.

Daily Solo Battles

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

If I am being entirely honest, FUT Squad Battles are the bane of my existence. Not because they’re difficult; on the contrary, you get to select the difficulty you feel comfortable with! But they’re tedious, and at the end of the day, the overall rewards may not necessarily justify the grind. They’re an easy way to bank coins, though, and that’s why we’re here.

While FUT had Squad Battles, MUT has Solo Battles. Every day, players can play up to four teams on the difficulty of their choice, and every day those teams refresh. Quarters are only three minutes, if that is enough to entice you. Simply playing will give a player XP and coins, but winning will give you more. And if you can believe it, winning on a higher difficulty will give you even more than that.

So there you have it. Needless to say, players have numerous options when it comes to how to get MUT coins fast in Madden 24. The commonality among them is that you’ll have to play the game often enough in order to make a dent. And while you’re out doing that, be sure to check back here for our continued Madden 24 coverage.