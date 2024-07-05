All Items at Waterfall Soup in Zenless Zone Zero

As you begin exploring New Eridu, you’ll need to know everything about Waterfall Soup in Zenless Zone Zero. This is the first major storefront you encounter in the new gacha RPG, though it isn’t quite as simple as walking up to it and purchasing goods. In this guide, we’ll explain what Waterfall Soup sells and how to access it.

What Are the Best Items at Waterfall Soup in Zenless Zone Zero?

When you interact with Waterfall Soup at the start of Zenless Zone Zero, there’s only one item available: Vegetable Noodles. Costing 1,800 Denny, it provides a +30 ATK boost, making it useful before a big fight.

Of course, the more you play and level up, the more recipes you unlock. Check out the table below for a full list of recipes at Waterfall Soup:

Item Name Cost (Denny) Unlock Level Effect Vegetable Soup 1,800 1 (default) +30 ATK Pumpkin Soup Noodles 2,500 20 +15% HP, +15% Physical DMG Fried BBQ Noodles 2,500 20 +15% HP, +15% Ether DMG Red Chilli Meat Noodles 2,500 20 +15% HP, +15% Fire DMG Green Pepper Meat Noodles 2,500 20 +15% HP, +15% Electric DMG Seafood Noodles 2,500 20 +15% HP, +15% Ice DMG Mushroom Noodles 5,000 30 +30% Physical DMG Smoked BBQ Noodles 5,000 30 +30% Ether DMG Red Chilli Chicken Noodles 5,000 30 +30% Fire DMG Green Pepper Chicken Noodles 5,000 30 +30% Electric DMG Fresh Iced Noodles 5,000 30 +30% Ice DMG Cold Noodles 5,000 30 +30% HP Bone Broth Noodles 5,000 30 +30% DMG against Boss enemies

Where to Find Waterfall Soup

Waterfall Soup is the first main shop you interact with in Zenless Zone Zero. However, it’s locked and inaccessible the first time you have free reign in New Eridu. You’ll need to play through a mission that tasks you with getting your first W-Engine as part of an Exploration Commission.

This involves traversing across the board game-style map, moving using the D-pad and eventually making your way to a W-Engine crate at the bottom. There are a few combat levels dotted throughout this mission, but nothing you won’t be able to handle.

Once you’ve claimed the W-Engine and escaped the simulation, you’re instructed to speak to Chow, the owner of Waterfall Soup. The shop was closed prior to you completing this level, but now you can interact with it and purchase items at any time.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Zenless Zone Zero, check out how to fix the ‘failed to obtain server list’ error. We’ve also got the best ZZZ mods and a Bangboo tier list.

