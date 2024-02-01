All Hogwarts Legacy Platforms

Harry Potter fans were left for a long while without a good, recent Harry Potter game. 2023, however, proved to be the year that their dreams could come true, and they could be a wizard of their own choosing. The game is widely available to play, so here are the platforms you can grab it on.

Recommended Videos

What Platforms Can Hogwarts Legacy be Played On?

If you are still yet to play Hogwarts Legacy, and are wondering what the game has been ported on then you’re in luck. The game is available on all major platforms, both previous generation and current generation. These include:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

PC (Windows 10 and 11)

Whether you are a park yourself on the sofa player, a play on the train gamer, or a Corsair gaming chair and keyboard wizard, the game has you covered on all bases.

As a bonus as well, given that the PC version of the game is purchasable on Steam, the game is also available of the Steam Deck! So, if you’re not so into the Nintendo side of things, but want a handheld experience, Hogwarts Legacy is at your disposal.

Given that the game has been out since February 2023, it has had time to get the required patch updates that seem to be par for the course in gaming these days. This should hopefully mean no glitchy messes, or parts of the game that don’t work.

It’s a shame that day one purchases are not usually the best idea anymore, but at least enough time has passed now for things to be ironed out!

Whichever platform you choose, we’re sure that you’ll have a spectacular time at Hogwarts. Looking for more wizardry? Why not check out the best starter brooms in Hogwarts Legacy?