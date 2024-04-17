Smite 2 Artwork
Image Source: Titan Forge Games
All Confirmed Smite 2 Gods

Who will you choose?
Smite 2 will be released in the early alpha stage very soon and with it comes a limited roster of Gods to choose from. Eventually, there will be a full list of 50 Gods, but until then only a fraction of those have been officially announced. Let’s get into it and find out about all confirmed Smite 2 Gods!

All Gods Confirmed So Far for Smite 2

Smite 2 will bring the same exciting MOBA thrills as the first Smite title but bigger and better than ever. This also means you can expect many of the classic Gods you know and love from Smite. Once the game is out of its development and testing stages, every one of the 50 Gods will be released. During the early Alpha stage, there will be a limited God roster of just 23. Just over half of the total amount of Gods have been spotted in the launch trailer, Legacy Pass, and FAQ released by Hi-Rez Studios.

smite 2 founder's edition gods
Image Source: Hi-Rez Studios

So far we have spotted the following Gods from the launch trailer:

  • Anhur
  • Anubis
  • Bacchus
  • Bellona
  • Cernunnos
  • Chaac
  • Kukulkan
  • Loki Odin
  • Ymir

Another handful were seen in the more footage from Hi-Rex Studios and in the FAQ:

  • Hecate
  • Hou Yi
  • King Arthur
  • Morrigan
  • Neith
  • Nox
  • Susano
  • Zeus

The Legacy Passes show a few more Gods you can expect to see:

  • Danzaburou
  • Fenrir
  • Hercules
  • Izanami
  • Jing Wei
  • Nu Wa
  • Sol
  • Pele
  • Yemoja

Judging from that list we can assume the roles will be the same as in Smite: Warrior, Mage, Hunter, Assassin, and Guardian. Also, it looks like we will have ten Gods per each role for balance.

Are there any Gods missing from the list? There are probably a few you are looking forward to seeing in Smite 2 so keep an eye out for updates to the God roster! Until then, find more Smite and Smite 2 news right here, starting with when Smite 2 is released and the best build for Poseidon in Smite.

