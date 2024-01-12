When Does Smite 2 Come Out?

The highly-anticipated sequel to Titan Forge Games’ action MOBA has finally been announced to commemorate the game’s 11th anniversary. So, if you want to know what to anticipate, here’s the expected release date for Smite 2.

Based on the reveal trailer, the Smite 2 Closed Alpha will launch in Spring 2024, but the full release hasn’t been officially set yet. It will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Epic Games, and Steam. You can also wishlist the title on the game’s official page, where you can start signing up for the Alpha testing.

Smite 2 uses the power of Unreal Engine 5, improving its character appearances and overall performance. In addition, the entry will have cross-play and cross-progression features for easy access on any platform.

You’ll play as a God of your choosing in a 5v5 third-person MOBA. Mythology lovers will recognize famous figures like Zeus, Loki, and Anubis. You’ll get to decide on these picks based on your playstyle, where you can still utilize other powers with your team. Your group’s primary goal will be the enemy Titan, using combos and robust attacks.

If you’re new to Smite, you need not worry, as it is relatively easy to grasp, regardless if you’ve played MOBA games in the past. The game’s official page also mentions that it will once again have accessible features, such as auto-build and auto-level, to help you out in the long run.

On the other hand, veteran players of the original or other TFG games like Realm Royale can look forward to new challenges. Therefore, you may need to change up the strategies you’ve developed from its predecessor. The popular World Championship events may also be a part of the sequel to continue its esports phenomenon.

