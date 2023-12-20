Is Smite Down? How to Check Server Status

Multiplayer games are excellent in that they offer an always-on world to play with friends. However, servers aren’t infallible, and things happen that take games offline. On the flip side, things can happen on a player’s side that keeps them from accessing the game.

The important thing is knowing where to look to figure out the difference. For instance, this is how to figure out the server status for Smite.

Is Smite Down?

Downdetector shows quite a few spikes that started at 1:10 PM ET on Dec. 20 and started to grow. However, the biggest one only reached 24 reports. Though that is definitely over the game’s baseline, there aren’t any official sources that reveal problems, so it’s safe to say Smite isn’t down. The Hi-Rez Studios status page shows everything green for Smite. This is likely just a bunch of scattered incidents, and the reports have dropped again as of 4:41 PM ET.

If you are having trouble, you are better off restarting your PC/console and your internet connection.

How to Check Smite Server Status

The absolutely best first stop to check for problems with Smite is the Hi-Rez Studios status page. This gathers all their games in one location (Paladins, Realm Royale Reforged, etc.) in one place to check them all at once.

Your next option should be the Hi-Rez Operations Twitter account. This is an organized way to get service updates for all Hi-Rez games, which are things like maintenance updates or incoming hotfixes.

Last but not least is the always useful Downdetector. As that service relies entirely on reports from players like you, it is often a solid early warning alarm before the developers start to take note.

Using the above resources should help you diagnose any Smite issue you’re having. However, if you encounter something we haven’t covered yet, please tell us in the comments.