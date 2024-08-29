All Choices and Consequences in Star Wars Outlaws

In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay Vess’s reputation is important. The only way she will make it in the underground is by pleasing some pretty awful characters. So what happens when you make a tough decision? Here are all choices and consequences that affect your reputation in Star Wars Outlaws.

All Choices in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Choice Consequence Quest Tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor

or

Keep the information for Gorak Tell Eleera to gain reputation with Crimson Dawn + fuel injectors for your ship.



Tell Gorak to gain reputation with the Pykes. Underworld

(Main Quest) Warn Crimson Dawn

or

Tell the Pykes Warn Crimson Dawn to gain reputation with Crimson Dawn.



Tell Pykes to gain reputation with the Pyke syndicate. Counterfeit Credits

(Main Quest) Frame Crimson Dawn

or

Frame the Pykes Frame Crimson Dawn to gain a large increase of reputation with Crimson Dawn and lose a large amount of reputation with the Pykes.



Frame the Pykes to gain a large increase of reputation with the Pykes and lose a large amount of reputation with the Crimson Dawn. False Flag

(Main Quest) Give Hive Strand to Krisk

or

Give Hive Strand to the Queen Give the Strand to Krisk to gain a lot of reputation with Crimson Dawn and your reputation with the Ashiga Clan stays the same.



Give the Hive Strand to the Queen to lose a lot of reputation with the Crimson Dawn and gain a lot with the Ashiga Clan. The Hive

(Main Quest) Refuse and finish the job

or

Double cross the Hutts Refuse: Gain large amount of reputation from the Hutts but lose reputation with Crimson Dawn.



Double cross: Gain small amount of Hutt reputation and half pay. Gain large amount of Crimson Dawn reputation. Sabotage

(Syndicate Quest) Take Tizlak to Gorak

or

Accept Tizlak’s bribe Take Tizlak to Gorak: Large amount of Crimson Dawn rep lost. Credits gained plus a large boost in Pyke reputation.



Accept bribe: Gain credits as bribe plus partial payment from Gorak. Pyke rep decreases and Crimson Dawn rep increases. The Traitor

(Syndicate Quest) Give Gorak the ring

or

Keep the ring Give Gorak the ring: A small increase in Pyke reputation.

Keep ring or sell it before reaching Gorak: A small decrease in Pyke rep. The Traitor

(Syndicate Quest) Either way, you gain a little from whichever side you go with but lose none. Give pearl to Crimson Dawn: Gain reputation.



Give pearl to Ashiga: Gain reputation.



Keep pearl: No rep lost or gained, and you get to sell the pearl for 2000 Credits. The Broker

(Syndicate Quest) Accept blindly

or

Press Dart for info (only available if Crimson Dawn rep is Good or above) Accept blindly: the conversation ends.



Press Dart for info: He tells you nothing more of any interest. Passenger

(Syndicate Quest) Let Jadd keep the list

or

Take the list Let Jadd keep it: Decrease in Pyke rep and increase in Crimson Dawn rep.



Take the list: Pykes pay you plus increase in Pyke rep and decrease in Crimson Dawn rep. Passenger

(Syndicate Quest) Give gambler 500 Credits

or

Give gambler 100 credits Either way he gives you the money back with a small profit. Random NPC dialogue in Kihimi City Gun it

or

Stand Down Gun it: Multiple Imperials chase you.



Stand down: One Imperial chases you. Jabba’s Gambit Side with Pyke Sabacc player

or

Side with Hutt Sabacc player Either way, he gives you the money back with a small profit. Random NPC dialogue in Akiva

Make your choices carefully and they should keep your reputation intact with the syndicates. Next up, find out the locations of all experts and all Nix Treasures in Star Wars Outlaws.

