All Cheats for Breeders of the Nephelym | Full List of Breeders of the Nephelym PC Cheat Codes

A guide that lists every cheat code in Breeders of the Nephelym and how to use them.

As the only known member of the human race, you—The Breeder—are tasked with catching Nephelym and breeding them in order to create interesting combinations. It’s a very relaxed experience right out of the gate, so you won’t ruin any of the fun if you use cheat codes. In that case, here’s all cheats for Breeders of the Nephelym and how to enter them in-game.

Full List of Breeders of the Nephelym PC Cheat Codes (July 2023)

The following list is the full list of Breeders of the Nephelym PC cheat codes. If you aren’t sure how to enter cheat codes in Breeders of the Nephelym, those steps are in the next section.

Add Favor : This code adds 1,000 Favor.

: This code adds 1,000 Favor. Add Money : This cheat code gives you 1,000,000 Orgasium, which is in-game currency.

: This cheat code gives you 1,000,000 Orgasium, which is in-game currency. All barns : Unlocks all barns in the game.

: Unlocks all barns in the game. All portals : All portals are unlocked and no lust is required to use them.

: All portals are unlocked and no lust is required to use them. Always reproduce : With this code, the chances of conceiving are set to 100%.

: With this code, the chances of conceiving are set to 100%. Reset produce : Disables the “Always reproduce” code and sets pregnancy perimeters to normal.

: Disables the “Always reproduce” code and sets pregnancy perimeters to normal. Enable spirit form : Enables spirit form. Goes well with the “Infinite spirit” and “Infinite lust” code.

: Enables spirit form. Goes well with the “Infinite spirit” and “Infinite lust” code. Go home : Use this code to teleport you back to your house.

: Use this code to teleport you back to your house. Imma lazy sack : Every gate is unlocked.

: Every gate is unlocked. Infinite lust : Every Nephelym will have infinite lust, including the Breeder, but only in spirit form.

: Every Nephelym will have infinite lust, including the Breeder, but only in spirit form. Infinite spirit : Allows you to use spirit form infinitely.

: Allows you to use spirit form infinitely. Max all fluids : Maxes out all bodily fluids.

: Maxes out all bodily fluids. Max trait level : Maxes out trail levels.

: Maxes out trail levels. Win wild sex : Wild engagements won’t fill your climax meter.

: Wild engagements won’t fill your climax meter. Reset wild sex : Turns off the “Win wild sex” cheat and allows your lust to decrease once again.

: Turns off the “Win wild sex” cheat and allows your lust to decrease once again. Win surprise sex : Use this code to automatically win every engagement.

: Use this code to automatically win every engagement. World levels # : Set the world level. Replace the “#” with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5.

: Set the world level. Replace the “#” with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5. Remove cheats: Disables all cheats, excluding enable spirit form, portals, barns, and codes linked to fluids.

How to Enter Cheat Codes in Breeders of the Nephelym

Breeders of the Nepheylm makes it incredibly easy to enter cheat codes. If there are any, in particular, you’d like to use—or all of them—then follow these steps.

While in-game, press the ESC key to open the menu, then select Settings. Choose the Gameplay, then select Cheats to reveal a text box. Type in one of the bolded codes listed in the previous section and click “Enter.” Most cheat codes will display a confirmation message.

With that, you not only have all cheats for Breeders of the Nepheylm, but also how to enter them in the game. If it gets too wild, the “Remove cheats” comes in handy as it disables most of the cheats that alter settings. For more adult content, check out the best adult games of 2022, as well as the best adult games on Steam.

Featured Image Source: DerelictHelmsman