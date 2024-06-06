All Character Ultimates & Skills in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves each character has a unique weapon, set of skills, and ultimate ability, known as a Resonance Liberation, that will define their playstyle. For this reason, knowing each of these abilities for every character in Wuthering Waves will give you a better understanding. It’ll enable you to enhance your combat skills and come up with some powerful combinations.

Wuthering Waves – Every Character’s Element, Weapon, Skills, & Ultimate

Characters in Wuthering Waves are known as Resonators. Each one has a playstyle determined by their element, weapon, skills, and Resonance Liberation. Mastering a character’s ability and kit, and finding the most efficient playstyle will enable you to take your combat to a new level. Therefore, understanding the fundamentals of each Resonator is highly important.

To help you gain a better understanding of every character’s core kit and abilities, they have all been identified and outlined in the table below. This can also enable you to consider which Resonators you would like to try and pull for or pair up together to create strong team synergy.

Character Rarity Element Weapon Intro Skill Outro Skill Forte Circuit Resonance Skill Resonance Liberation Aalto 4-Star Aero Pistols Feint Shot: Aalto inflicts continuous shooting, dealing Aero DMG. Dissolving Mist: The following character gains +23% Aero DMG for 14s or until they are switched out. Misty Cover: When Aalto passes through Mist or Gate of Quandary, he enters Mistcloak Dash. Shift Trick: Casts Mist and 1 Mist entity to taunt surrounding targets. Flower in the Mist: Generate a Gate of Quandary for 10s dealing Aero DMG. When bullets pass trough the Gate of Quandary, ATK is increased.

Baizhi 4-Star Glacio Rectifier Overflowing Frost: Call upon You’tan to perform 1 plunging attack, dealing Glacio DMG while restoring HP to all nearby allies. Rejuvenating Flow: Restores 1.54% of her own max HP to the next character every 3s for 30s. The ally under effect also gains +15% to all damage types for 6s. Cycle of Life: Consume all Concentrations to continuously restore HP to nearby Characters. Emergency Plan: Call upon You’tan to attack the target, dealing Glacio DMG and restoring HP for the entire team. Momentary Union: Summon You’tan to restore HP for the entire team, generating 4 stacks of Remnant Entities. Calcharo 5-Star Electro Broadblade Wanted Outlaw: Trigger an Electro attack Shadowy Raid: Summon a Phantom that deals Electro damage Hunting Mission: Once 3 Cruelty has been accumulated, consume them to deal heavy Electro damage Extermination Order: Perform up to three attacks that deal Electro damage. Phantom Etching: Transform into an enhanced state and receive boosted attacks and dodge. Chixia 4-Star Fusion Pistols Grand Entrance: Fires rapidly to deal Fusion damage. Leaping Flames: Sends out a shock wave surrounding the target to deal 530% of Chixia’s attack and deal Fusion dmg to surrounding enemies. Heroic Bullets: Hold to enter DAKA DAKA! State and deal Fusion DMG through Thermobaric Bullets. Whizzing Fight Spirit: Unleash a flurry of shots to deal Fusion dmg. Blazing Flames: Fire rapid shots at nearby enemies to deal Fusion dmg Danjin 4-Star Havoc Sword Vindiction: Unleash a strike to deal Havoc dmg. Duality: The next character receives +23% Havoc dmg for 14s or until they are switched out. Serene Vigil: After accumulating 60 Ruby Blossom, long press attack to deal heavy Havoc dmg and restore HP. Crimson Fragment: When casting Incinerating Will, each attack consumes 3% of Danjin’s max HP. Once Danjin’s HP is less than 1%, this no longer consumes HP. Crimson Bloom: Perform multiple rapid attacks and a Scarlet Burst attack to deal Havoc dmg. Encore 5-Star Fusion Rectifier Woolies Can Help!: Pounce at enemies with Cosmos to deal Fusion dmg Thermal Field: Generate a Flame Zone centered around the target Black & White Woolies: When Dissonance is full, cast a Heavy Attack to consume all Dissonance and enter the Dissonance State, reducing incoming damage by 70%. After Dissonance State ends, Cloudy Frenzy will be casted to deal Fusion dmg as Resonance Liberation damage. Flaming Woolies: Summon Cloudy and Cosmos to attack and deal Fusion dmg. Cosmos Rave: Cosmos breaks free and can deliver attacks that deal Fusion dmg by using Encore’s normal Basic Attack, Heavy Attack, Dodge Counter, and Respmamce Skil inputs. Jianxin 5-Star Aero Gauntlets Essence of Tao: Pull targets within range to deal Aero dmg. Purification Force Field: Create a strong wind to continuously pull targets to the center and cause Aero dmg. Primordial Chi Spiral: When Chi reaches maximum, hold the Heavy Attack input to cast Primordial Chi Spiral and initiate Zhoutian Progress. Fury Fugue: When Annoyance reaches 100, Mortefi’s Resonance Skill is replaced with Fury Fudge.CConsume all Annoyance to deliver a high speed attack that deals Fusion dmg as Resonance Skill dmg. Transcendance: The next character gains +38% Resonance Liberation dmg for 14s, or until they are switched out. Jiyan 5-Star Aero Broadblade Tactical Strike: Pierce the target mid-air to deal Aero dmg. Disclipline: When the next character’s Heavy Attack hits the target, summon Qingloong to launch an attack and deal Aero dmg equal to 330% of Jiyan’s ATK. Lasts for 8s and can be triggered twice. Qingloong at War: When casting Windqueller, if Jiyan has 30+ Resolve, he will consume this to increase Windqueller dmg by 20%. Dmg is increased by 20% and will no longer consume Resolve when in Qingloong Mode. Windqueller: Dash forward to deal Aero dmg. Emerald Storm -Prelude: Enter Qingloong Mode to gain increased anti-interruption and the Lance of Qingloong Heavy Attack. Lingyang 5-Star Glacio Gauntlets Lion Awakens: Deal Glacio dmg. Frosty Marks: Release a shock wave on a target, dealing Glacio dmg equal to 587.94% of Lingyang’s ATK on targets in range. Unification of Spirits: Once Lion’s Spirit is full, use your Heavy Attack to perform Glorious Plunge and deal Glacio dmg. Ancient Arts: Attack the target to deal Glacio dmg. Strive – Lion’s Vigor: Attack the target to deal Glacio dmg and recieve increased Glacio dmg for 50s. Mortefi 4-star Fusion Pistols Dissonance: Attack the target to deal Fusion dmg. Rage Transposition: The next character gains +38% Heavy Attack DMG for 14s or until they are switched out. Freezing Thorns: Swing your blade to create an Ice Thorn and deal Glacio dmg. Passionate Variation: Launch an attack at the target to deal Fusion dmg. Violent Finale: Deal Fusion dmg and apply Burning Rhapsody to all characters on your team. Rover – Spectro 5-Star Spectro Sword Waveshock: Attack the target to deal Spectro dmg. Instant: Generate an area of stasis surrounding the next character over 3s. World in a Grain of Sand: If Diminutive Sound exceeds 50 when Resonating Slashes is used, consume 50 Diminutive Sound to cast Resonating Spin, dealing Spectro dmg as Resonance Skill dmg. Resonating Slashes: Launch an attack forward to deal Spectro dmg. Echoing Orchestra: Converge Spectro energy to attack a targeted area, detonating to deal Spectro dmg. Rover – Havoc 5-Star Havoc Sword Instant of Annihilation: Attack the target to deal Havoc dmg. Soundweaver: Summons a Havoc Field to attack a target, dealing 143.4% Havoc dmg to targets within range every 2s for 6s total. Umbra Eclipse: Once Umbra is full, hold the Basic Attack input to attack the target and deal Havoc dmg considered as Heavy Attack dmg. Wingblade: Transforms sound into feathers to deal Havoc dmg. Deadening Abyss: Attack the target to deal Havoc dmg. Sanhua 4-Star Glacio Sword Echoing Feathers: When you have 3 Melodies, cast Stormy Strike after dealing a Heavy Attack to inflict Aero dmg. Silversnow: The next character gains +38% Basic Attack dmg for 14s or until they are switched out. Clarity of Mind: When holding Basic Attack, a cursor will move in the Forte Gauge. When the cursor falls in the Frostbite area, release Basic Attack to deal Galcio dmg as Heavy Attack dmg. Eternal Frost: Send an air blade to create an Ice Prism across the ground and deal Glacio dmg. Glacial Gaze: Deal Glacio dmg and create a Glacier. Taoqi 4-Star Havoc Broadblade Defense Formation: Attack the target to deal Havoc dmg. Iron Will: The next character gains +38% Resonance Skill dmg for 14s, or until they are switched out. Power Shift: When carrying Resolved Caliber, use a Basic Attack after a Heavy Attack or Intro Skill to cast Timed Counters, performing up to three consecutive attacks that deal Havoc dmg considered as Basic Attack dmg. Fortified Defense: Deal Havoc dmg to surrounding targets, generating 3 Rocksteady Shield and restoring HP. Unmovable: Launch an attack at the target, based on Taoqi’s DEF, that deals Havoc dmg. Verina 5-Star Spectro Rectifier Verdant Growth: Attack the tartget to deal Spectro dmg. Blossom: Recover HP to the next character equal to 19% of her ATK, per second, for 6s. All characters on nearby teams gain +15% all type dmg for 30s. Starflower Blooms: If Verina carries Photosynthesis Energy while using Heavy Attack or Mid-Air Attack, consume 1 stack of Photosynthesis Energy to recover Concerto Energy and restore HP to all nearby party members. Botany Experiment: Converge an energy field to grow foliage that deals Spectro dmg within range. Arboreal Flourish: Nourishes nearby foliage at rapid speed to deal Spectro dmg and restore HP to all characters on nearby teams. Applies a Photosynthesis Mark to the target upon successful hit. Yangyang 4-Star Aero Sword Cerulean Song: Send the target into the air to deal Aero dmg. Whispering Breeze: Recover 4 Resonance Energy per second across 5s for the next character. Echoing Feathers: Whie you have 3 Melodies, cast Stormy Strike after dealing a Heavy Attack to inflict Aero dmg. Wind Spirals: Summon a cyclone that gathers all nearby enemies and deals Aero dmg. Wind Spirals: Summon a cyclone that gathers all nearby enemeis and deals Aero dmg. Yuanwu 4-Star Electro Gauntlets Thunder Bombardment: Attack the target to deal Electro dmg. Lightning Manipulation: Summon thunderbolds centered on your target, dealing Vibration Strength depletion to all enemies hit. Lightning Manipulation: Summon thunderbolts centered on your target, dealing Vibration Strength depletion to all enemies hit. Leihuang Master: Summon Thunder Wedge lasting 12s to deal Electro dmg, and form a Thunder Field centered on the Thunder Wedge. Blazing Might: Provide Forte Circuit Lightning Infused status for all nearby characters for 10s, providing increased Anti-Interruption followed by a powerful Electro Attack.

That’s everything you need to know about every character’s skills and ultimate abilities in Wuthering Waves. For more tips and tricks to help you out during your playthrough, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics to assist you along the way. For example, here’s how to solve the Fallen Grave puzzle.

