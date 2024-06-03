rover looking at the fallen grave encryption puzzle.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Solve The Fallen Grave Puzzle In Wuthering Waves

Tedious but simple.
Image of Shreyansh Katsura
Shreyansh Katsura
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 06:17 am

Wuthering Waves has a plethora of challenging environmental puzzles that will have you wracking your brain. While exploring Whining Aix’s Mire, you may stumble upon an encryption block puzzle in Fallen Grave. Continue reading to learn how to solve the Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Fallen Grave Puzzle Solution In Wuthering Waves

To solve the Fallen Grave puzzle, you have to use all the key repeaters (energy pillars) to light up all the floor panels.

For this particular puzzle, you need five energy pillars. You can see two of those near the floor panels, but the other three are nowhere to be found.

You can find one of the three remaining energy pillars on the left near the stairs. Climb up the stairs to find another pillar, though it’s surrounded by a couple of enemies. Take them out to get the pillar.

The fifth and final energy pillar is on the opposite side of the area. Climb the stairs on the other side to find the last pillar, which is also surrounded by a bunch of enemies.

Once you have all five energy pillars, here’s how you have to arrange them to light up all the floor tiles:

The last tile of the second row.

fallen grave puzzle solution 1.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The second tile of the third row.

fallen grave puzzle solution 2.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The last tile of the sixth row.

fallen grave puzzle solution 3.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The first tile of the first row.

fallen grave puzzle solution 4.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The second tile of the fourth row.

fallen grave puzzle solution 5.
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

And that’s it! Arranging the energy pillars in these positions will light up all floor tiles and complete the puzzle.

fallen grave puzzle solution
Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once it’s done, open the Advanced Supply Chest to get Union XP, Astrites, Shell Credits, and a random crafting material.

That concludes our guide on how to solve the Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, check our guide on Court of Savantae Ruins puzzle solution, and the highest chair location.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Destiny 2 Pale Heart Map Size
Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time And Size: A Guardian looks out over the Last City at nightfall.
Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time And Size: A Guardian looks out over the Last City at nightfall.
Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time And Size: A Guardian looks out over the Last City at nightfall.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2 Pale Heart Map Size
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Sorcery Trello Link (June 2024)
Anime characters in Roblox Sorcery.
Anime characters in Roblox Sorcery.
Anime characters in Roblox Sorcery.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Sorcery Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Anime Defenders Codes (June 2024)
Anime Defenders Roblox store cover showing a fight between two characters
Anime Defenders Roblox store cover showing a fight between two characters
Anime Defenders Roblox store cover showing a fight between two characters
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Defenders Codes (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Destiny 2 Pale Heart Map Size
Destiny 2 Final Shape Preload Start Time And Size: A Guardian looks out over the Last City at nightfall.
Category: Guides
Guides
Destiny 2 Pale Heart Map Size
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Sorcery Trello Link (June 2024)
Anime characters in Roblox Sorcery.
Category: Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Sorcery Trello Link (June 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Roblox Anime Defenders Codes (June 2024)
Anime Defenders Roblox store cover showing a fight between two characters
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox Anime Defenders Codes (June 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Jun 3, 2024
Author
Shreyansh Katsura