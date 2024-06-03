Wuthering Waves has a plethora of challenging environmental puzzles that will have you wracking your brain. While exploring Whining Aix’s Mire, you may stumble upon an encryption block puzzle in Fallen Grave. Continue reading to learn how to solve the Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

Fallen Grave Puzzle Solution In Wuthering Waves

To solve the Fallen Grave puzzle, you have to use all the key repeaters (energy pillars) to light up all the floor panels.

For this particular puzzle, you need five energy pillars. You can see two of those near the floor panels, but the other three are nowhere to be found.

You can find one of the three remaining energy pillars on the left near the stairs. Climb up the stairs to find another pillar, though it’s surrounded by a couple of enemies. Take them out to get the pillar.

The fifth and final energy pillar is on the opposite side of the area. Climb the stairs on the other side to find the last pillar, which is also surrounded by a bunch of enemies.

Once you have all five energy pillars, here’s how you have to arrange them to light up all the floor tiles:

The last tile of the second row.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The second tile of the third row.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The last tile of the sixth row.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The first tile of the first row.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

The second tile of the fourth row.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

And that’s it! Arranging the energy pillars in these positions will light up all floor tiles and complete the puzzle.

Image Source: Kuro Games via Twinfinite

Once it’s done, open the Advanced Supply Chest to get Union XP, Astrites, Shell Credits, and a random crafting material.

That concludes our guide on how to solve the Fallen Grave puzzle in Wuthering Waves. For more on WuWa, check our guide on Court of Savantae Ruins puzzle solution, and the highest chair location.

